Live entertainment set to return in Lanarkshire with socially distanced shows





Live entertainment is set to return to Lanarkshire this summer after the green light was given for social distancing performances at a number of venues in the region. Theatrical production The Wizard of Oz will arrive on stage, telling the classic story of Pure incredible Wizard of Oz, but with a Scottish touch. Lanarkshire Live recently reported how the South Lanarkshire Council (SLC) would not be able to present socially distanced productions, due to limited capacity making performances financially unsustainable.



However, funding from the Scottish Government's Performing Arts Fund and Creative Scotland ensured that the show could take place, from Town House in Hamilton on July 30. It will move to Lanark Memorial Hall (August 1), Rutherglen Town Hall (Tuesday August 3) and end at the East Kilbride Village Theater on August 5.





David Booth, Managing Director of South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture (SLLC), said: We are absolutely delighted to be able to return to live shows. The reduction in audience capacity, while essential to public safety, makes the financial viability of theatrical performances difficult. But support from the Scottish Government and Creative Scotland made it possible to produce this show for a totally physically distanced audience and a small cast and crew. Besides being a lot of fun and a fantastic family show, this production also gives us the opportunity to demonstrate that our sites are safe places to visit.





“Ticket sales at all four theaters have gone very well and it’s great to see our spectators coming back to theaters that we know have been gone for so long.” Tickets are now on sale online, at the counters on the premises or by calling the premises. * Don’t miss the latest Lanarkshire titles. Subscribe to our newsletters here. And did you know Lanarkshire Live had its own application? Download yours for free here.







