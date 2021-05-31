Entertainment
Anupria Goenka talks about the transition from corporate life to Bollywood: you need someone to guide you
Anupria Goenka speaks candidly about the challenges she faced entering the world of filmmaking and her networking skills that keep her from getting the job. Read further to find out what she said.
Anupria Goenka has played important roles in films like Padmaavat, Tiger Zinda Hai and War. She also captured the hearts of viewers with her outstanding performance in the Ashram web series directed by Bobby Deol. In a recent conversation with Times of India, Anupria shed light on the difficulties she faced entering Bollywood after a stable working life in the corporate world. She spoke of feeling lost since she didn’t have anyone to guide her through the world of cinema and how this process works. Nor did Anupria forgive her networking skills which she felt fell short and prevented her from fulfilling her roles.
Anupria said I didn’t have anyone to guide me. So simple things like the amount to quote (money) for a particular project, I had no idea about that. There are many examples like these. So while it feels good to have reached this far without support, sometimes you feel like you need someone to guide you. She also mentioned that in the life of the company, someone goes for an interview every 2-3 years, but as an actor it’s a grueling process to audition day in and day out while waiting for someone. approves or disapproves of you.
Speaking of her not up to par with networking skills, she said that I have never been good at networking and socializing. These have always been my problems. So, I mainly depended on my life experiences. These have been a huge contributor to my profession.
