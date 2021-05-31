Celebrate Actor Morgan Freemans’ 84th Birthday With These Movies On Tubi

item

Morgan Freeman first took the stage at the age of 8, playing Little Boy Blue in a contest. That’s when he knew he wanted to be an actor.

More than seven decades later, Freeman’s career includes his Oscar-winning performance in “Million Dollar Baby”. He has been nominated for Oscars four other times, most notably for his work in “Shawshank Redemption” and “Driving Miss Daisy”.

Freeman spoke about a difficult time in his career in the early 1980s during an awards speech in 2018.

“I thought my 15 minutes were up… I needed a job,” he said. “The moment I got to the moment you make this decision – give it up – something has happened. Paul Newman has happened.”

“I used to imagine myself being a driver because there came a point where I thought it was all over,” Freeman said in a Facebook video taken from inside his car at the show. “I thought my career was at its peak, its peak.”

It was seven years later that he became a sort of chauffeur – chauffeur Hoke Colburn in “Driving Miss Daisy”.

Freeman was born on June 1, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee. He joined the Air Force after high school in hopes of becoming a fighter pilot. He then changed his mind and decided to get into comedy, which resulted in an exceptional job.

Here are some of his films that you can see on Tubi:

Dream Catcher (2003)– “Stephen King’s bestseller comes to life as four childhood friends meet on a hunting trip and are trapped by deadly aliens in a snowstorm.”

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)– “Over many years, a volunteer southern white woman and her driver, who is African American, formed a special friendship.”

Just to start (2017)– “A former FBI agent and a former witness protection lawyer with a common interest must flaunt their rivalry when the crowds come calling.”

Riley’s life (2014)– “Narrated by Morgan Freeman, this visually stunning film has contributions from Bono, Eric Clapton, Bruce Willis, Bonnie Raitt, Dr John and Keith Richards, as well as appearances by Mick Jagger and President Obama. It is a feature film. powerful who explores how a black cotton picker from Mississippi changed his life and fought relentless racism to defeat even the toughest critics. “

Lucky number Slevin (2006)– “A mysterious man is chained up in a dangerous feud between two rival kingpins of crime, neither of whom can come out for fear of being assassinated.”

Penguins walk (2005)– “Intrepid emperor penguins brave the frigid conditions of Antarctica in order to have a successful mating season and raise their new offspring.”

Now you see me (2013)– “Four cunning magicians are followed by a federal agent and an Interpol detective, who try to figure out how they steal from corrupt leaders.”

Smart street (1987)– “An unlucky journalist is drawn into a world of crime when his fabricated story is identical to that of an infamous pimp wanted for murder.”

The bucket list (2007)– “A billionaire and a mechanic each receive a grim medical diagnosis. Together they decide to spend the rest of their lives doing exactly what they want.”

The magic of Belle Isle (2012)– “A famous Western novelist, whose passion for writing is at an impasse, takes a cabin by the lake for the summer and finds his inspiration in the neighboring family.”

Transcendence (2014)– “After the assassination of a scientific pioneer by an anti-technology radical, his consciousness is brought back in a powerful form.”

Under suspicion (2000)– “After finding the corpse of a young girl, a prominent lawyer is called to a police station for questioning but, overnight, the police hope to prove that he is the killer.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.