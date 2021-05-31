Norfolk actor Kolton Stewart is working on what he calls a ‘dream role’





Content of the article Multi-talented Norfolks performer Kolton Stewart is working in Ireland on a new film that he says is a dream come true. It’s a really exciting project because it’s a musical, said Stewart. So being able to access all of my tools in the toolbox has been great. I always love it when I’m able to sing and dance while acting on a given project, so being able to do all three is a dream come true. Stewart, 21, is part of the cast of Walt Disney’s production Disenchanted, which is slated for release in 2022. The story takes place a decade after Enchanted, and the main characters, Giselle, Robert, and Morgan, have moved from New York to the suburbs. When Giselle begins to question him happily forever, she wishes her life was more like a fairy tale. Her wish, however, turns both her real life and her bustling Andalusian home upside down. Stewart can’t say too much about his character except to say that his character was not a part of Enchanted, the first movie released by Disney in 2007.

Content of the article I think people are going to really love this movie, said Stewart, who lives in Lynedoch, south Delhi. The music is phenomenal and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. The script is awesome and timely and everyone puts their heart and soul into the production. Enchanted fans will really enjoy the new film, he added. The production is so extensive that it takes a lot of rehearsal time, so by the time the actors get to the camera everything is razor sharp. Stewart rehearsed for two months and said he enjoyed every minute. It really doesn’t sound like work, said Stewart. This whole production is filled with so many amazing people. I feel so honored to be part of a collection of remarkably talented people. The cast includes Amy Adams, James Marsden, Maya Rudoph, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel, Adams was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her role in Enchanted (2007) for best actress in a comedy or motion picture comedy. I play and work alongside all of these amazing actors that I have admired my whole life, said Stewart. It really is a dream. Filming during COVID-19 was difficult, but Stewart is grateful that he was able to continue working during the pandemic. It was the most difficult time for this entire world and I know so many people who have suffered mentally, physically and financially, said Stewart. I really hope that a movie like this can bring joy to this world and I hope that by the time this movie is released COVID will be a distant memory (at least we can hope). Stewarts’ career in show business began as a child when he landed a drumming role in The Music Man in Stratford. He went on to perform with the Classical Theater Company in West Side Story and Macbeth. Stewart was the lead on The Lion King’s U.S. tour, sang on the Ellen Degeneres Show, and appeared in Angels in the Snow and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. At the age of 14, Stewart landed the starring role in Some Assembly Required, a television series about a teenage boy who owns and operates a video game business with his pals.

