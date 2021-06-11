Actor Salman Khan seems to be taking a keen interest in Southern films lately. According to previous reports, he gave a nod to star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit. Master with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Now it is reported that the actor has acquired the rights to actor’s Hindi remake from Ravi Teja. Khiladi.

Salman Khan acquires the rights to Hindi remake of Ravi Teja's Khiladi

In recent years, Southern Hindi remakes have had original directors. It is not yet known if Ramesh Verma has been approached for the same.

Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the directors of photography of Khiladi.Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja plays a dual role in the film, produced by Satyanarayana Koneru. Bollywood production company Pen Studios is funding the project in association with A Studios.

The teaser for the film launched recently and received an overwhelming response from all corners. He has indeed set the bar high for the film. The directors recently assured fans that the film will only be released in theaters.

ALSO READ: Will Salman Khan star in Vijay’s Master Hindi remake? The actor will announce two films in July

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.