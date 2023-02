Kelly Clarkson Wears Adidas x Gucci Dress to 2023 NFL Honors Red Carpet – Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson made a sports appearance at the 12th Annual NFL Honors Ceremony tonight at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona. Acting as the host of the evening, Clarkson showed up and showed off, donning a stellar Adidas x Gucci dress that riffed on a classic athleisure silhouette.

Clarkson's attire was a turtleneck, long-sleeved velvet style in black and white with a long train that trailed far behind her as she walked across the carpet, hiding her shoes. The collaborative garment featured three distinct white stripes that ran up the length of the sleeves, an Adidas staple, as well as the athletic brand's logo that sat right in the middle of the bodice. The long dress is reminiscent of the velvet tracksuits that reigned in the 2000s thanks to the fabric, the high neck and the stripes.

Although not visible in any of the images, Clarkson's shoe style often ranges from bohemian to edgy. The "Stronger" performer often wears ankle boots and combat boots with block or stiletto heels from top brands like Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and R13. Her ensembles also include fashionable shoes like Mary Janes, loafers and high heels from brands like Miu Miu, Chie Mihara and Gucci. For formal occasions, the entertainer often wears embellished point-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Balmain, as well as affordable brands like ASOS. In addition to hosting her own daytime television show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show", she is the first woman to host the NFL Honors since its first celebration in 2012. Recently, the coach "The Voice" has also designed a home decor line in collaboration with Wayfair that includes furniture, rugs, bedding and more. The 12th Annual NFL Honors will air simulcast on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year's ceremony at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual event includes the announcement of Associated Press awards and the new class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. JJ Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are among the nominated players.

