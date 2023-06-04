Weekend briefing: Pride month kicks off, Balenciaga attempts a comeback and non-precious jewelry continues to climb

Last week, Balenciaga embarked on a calculated comeback, filled with stars wearing the brand on the red carpet. Additionally, the lab and non-precious jewelry industry continued to soar, and Pride Month got off to a controversial start, at least when it came to brands. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Glossy Podcast for interviews with fashion industry leaders and episodes of Week in Review, and to the Glossy Beauty Podcast for beauty industry interviews. Sara Spruch-Feiner, Senior Reporter

On May 23, Target made headlines for removing items from its Pride collection following threats of violence. The move caused a lot of noise, the hashtag #TargetPride2023 now has 1.3 million views on TikTok. Target released a statement and has since declined to elaborate further on the matter. Reporting on the debacle, senior fashion journalist Danny Parisi spoke with Imara Jones, founder of TransLash Media. “Target highlights the fact that transphobic and homophobic bullying tactics can be incredibly effective,” Jones said. “With Target following in the footsteps of Bud Lights in backing out of trans inclusion, they are signaling that attacks on trans people as a whole rooted in fear and intimidation are acceptable,” Jones said.

Still, plenty of other retailers and brands will try to get Pride right during the month. Macys stores in Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington DC “will feature whimsical, bright and imaginative displays celebrating Pride Month” from June 2-30, according to a press email from the brand. . He also noted that the retailer will highlight LGBTQ-owned brands.

Meanwhile, Banter by Piercing Pagoda will donate $1 of the first 25,000 piercing services from June 1-7 to the It Gets Better project, supporting xx. And Kay Jewelers will donate to the human rights campaign with every purchase of their limited-edition Pride necklace.

In beauty, Gen Z-focused makeup brand Lottie London will donate 10% of proceeds from its new Pride collection to the Kaleidoscope Trustwhich works to uphold the human rights of LGBT+ people across the UK

Balenciaga attempts a comeback

Remember back in November when TikTok was on fire with people burning Balenciaga products? Oh, how quickly fashion can forget. (See also: Dolce & Gabbana.) On the Cannes red carpet last week stars such as Michelle Yeoh and Salma Hayek were spotted in dresses by the brand. As Vanessa Friedman wrote in a New York Times piece last week, “If the powers that be at Balenciaga can pull this off, they will have added a new chapter to the story of early 21st century cancel culture, becoming not just a case study in mismanagement in case of crisis, but one on how to craft a recovery strategy without public defenestration of the decision makers involved.Cannes was just the latest in a series of back-to-school tactics for the brand.At this year’s Met Gala, Balenciaga and Demna hosted fashion designers who couldn’t afford their own tickets. Of course, Demna’s presence at the event meant he was enlightened by Anna Wintour. Yet even if fashion powers give a second chance at the brand, regaining its buzz factor will be a separate feat, arguably more challenging for the brand.

The non-precious jewelry boom continues

Longtime diamond dealer Jean Dousset recently turned to fully lab-grown diamonds, and last week, lens-focused Anna Zuckerman launched a new brand to highlight the everyday wearability of her priced pieces. more affordable. The jewelry industry is undergoing a unique paradigm shift. It also has an impact on the style of celebrities. Ivan Bitton, owner of fashion agency Ivan Bitton, owes much of the shift to ease and convenience: “It’s because of insurance, obviously,” he said. “Most of the time celebrities prefer it not to be a real diamond because of the assurance and security that diamonds [necessitate].” With the success of other lab-grown diamond jewelry brands like Dorsey, which recently passed the million dollar mark to markthis industry remains to be watched. In 2022, the laboratory diamond industrywas worth more$22 billion; it is expected to reach $37 billion by 2028.