Fashion
Style isn't as simple on the other side of the Atlantic: differences in college fashion culture
Fashion is universally known as the gateway to the heavens of creativity. Every culture, nation and city has its own vision of what is considered elegant. The casual comfort that Americans favor in fashion contrasts greatly with the elegant class displayed in European outfit choices.
In particular, Europeans and Americans each claim superiority in terms of style. Since I started studying in London last semester, I've found the real place where fashion matters: on college campuses.
Since the rise of the fashion industry in the 19th century, Europeans have been credited as the creators of a multitude of luxury brands such as Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci and Prada. Their reputation embodies sophistication and elegance, whatever the destination. Many European universities and student common areas are overflowing with blazers, sweaters, pants and a plethora of accessories to complete every look. Europeans take their clothing choices seriously and it's first impressions that count the most.
In the UK, the way people dress is often linked to British class system. Inherited and generational wealth is a sign of status and often comes with many perks, such as a neat wardrobe. Additionally, it is rare to see many British students on campus standing out with their outfit choices, as most do not like to stand out in a crowd. However, in neighborhoods like Camden Town or Brick Lane, where vintage shopping, punk rock and street art abound, campuses are often overflowing with funky outfit choices, colorful hair and chunky jewelry. These areas have been the busiest since I arrived in the UK due to their diverse population, fashion and food. There is so much life in these two neighborhoods and I am constantly inspired by the culture around them.
American students place a high emphasis on statement pieces and embrace fashion as a concept that highlights individuality. Those who have extravagant fashion choices are considered cool and are held in high regard stylistically. In Europe, people who wear such clothing are often excluded and looked down upon. The stereotype that Americans are seen as loud and obnoxious often comes from their bold clothing choices, and this harms their perception in common spaces like the subway in London or downtown restaurants in Paris. On the other hand, walking down State Street at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, you'll find that most people are wearing sweats and sportswear, especially in cold weather.
However, the few people who show up to class in flowy skirts, fluffy hats, sparkly tops, and all the jewelry they own are the ones who tend to receive the most compliments on their outfits. The effort they put into their appearance despite the temperature is one that deserves to be noticed.
In contrast, European women will wear skirts, tights and pants to class, regardless of the weather outside, and men never miss an opportunity to break out their trench coats and Sherlock Holmes caps. As an American, this is intriguing because they see nothing special in dressing up for something as normal as a morning class. It's just part of their culture.
The differences in fashion choices can be attributed to cultural differences between the two regions. In keeping with their ability to blend in, Europeans dress simply but elegantly to avoid attracting unwanted attention. It's important to note that many American students who study abroad tend to add timeless pieces to their wardrobe to blend in with the European crowd. Everything from black skirts to trench coats to chunky scarves are staples in second-semester juniors' suitcases before their flights. I would argue that integration allows Americans to fully immerse themselves in the country in which they are studying.
Although Europeans still wear basic, timeless pieces, the incorporation of popularized American trends has brought a whole new twist. This improved style allowed Europeans to embrace a familiar aesthetic while introducing more comfortable clothing. Matilda Djerf, a Swedish fashion icon and influencer, can be credited with trending this type of style. American and European students frequent its sustainable clothing brand, Avenue Djerfwhich reflects the integration of the two styles.
Even though Americans value comfort in their style, that doesn't mean they limit themselves to athleisure. Many people follow fashion trends beyond the realm of comfort. Unlike Europe, there is no societal norm regarding whether to dress smartly or casually. Fashion inspiration can be borrowed from anyone from Bella Hadid to Tyler, the Creator. Fast-moving trends in American fashion tend to reflect the ever-changing nature of the country and its desire to live off the beaten path. This is different from the UK, a nation set in its norms and behaviors.
The best thing about fashion is that it is unique, creative and entirely depends on each individual who chooses to adopt it. Fashion doesn't necessarily need labels or be categorized into categories divided by different cultures. You have to be bold and valiant. Ultimately, a person should wear an outfit because they feel good about themselves, regardless of the standard.
Hana Razvi is an editor and student of journalism and strategic communications. Do you agree that there are big differences when it comes to fashion abroad? Send all comments to [email protected]
Do you like what you read? Get Daily Cardinal content delivered to your inbox
The Daily Cardinal has covered the University and the Madison community since 1892. Please consider giving today.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailycardinal.com/article/2024/02/style-isnt-as-simple-across-the-pond-differences-in-college-fashion-culture
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bison Media Blog: NDSU football will face a big-money coaching staff at Colorado – InForum
- Style isn't as simple on the other side of the Atlantic: differences in college fashion culture
- Hydeia Broadbent, prominent HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39
- British lawmakers storm out of parliament opposing Gaza ceasefire vote
- 'Top Gun' Actor Wolfman Sues Paramount Over Image Used in 'Top Gun: Maverick'
- Google co-founder sues for wrongful death in plane crash near Half Moon Bay – NBC Bay Area
- Hear why Biden could take a page out of Trump's book
- How China plans to save its economy by flooding the West with cheap cars
- President Jokowi inaugurates Hadi Tjahjanto as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs at the State Palace
- Porky's and The Wanderers actor Tony Ganios dies at 64
- Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
- Selena Gomez's Flattering One-and-Done Sweater Dress Is 50% Off Today