Wake Forest University

Redshirt sophomore guard Kevin Miller posted a career-high 31 points to pace Wake Forest in its Wednesday night win over App State, 87-76, inside Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in the first round of the NIT (March 20). For just the third time this season, the Deacs saw four players finish with more than 15 points, led by Miller's 31. The other two occasions came against LSU (November 19) and Elon (November 6). Additionally, this is the fifth time this season that Cameron Hildreth , Kevin Miller And Hunter Sallis did it in the same game. Wake Forest improves to 4-1 in these games with wins over Appalachian State, Boston College, Elon and Miami. Wake Forest salted the game at the free throw line against Appalachian State (27-7, 16-2 Sun Belt) as the 31 free throws scored the most this season. The Deacs made a season-high 25 free throws, the most since the Demon Deacons made 33 free throws against North Carolina on February 7, 2023. Miller shot 9 of 14 from the field (3 of 5 from beyond the arc) while adding three assists and two steals. Additionally, he finished 10 of 10 from the free throw line against the Mountaineers. It was his second time this season going perfect from the line on at least 10 attempts, the other coming with a 15-of-15 performance at NC State (Jan. 16). Cameron Hildreth finished with 19 points on 6 of 13 shooting, in addition to three rebounds and a block. Hunter Sallis contributed 16 points and two blocks, tying his career high in the latter. Wednesday marked the first time this year that two players had double-digit rebounds in the same game with Andrew Carr And Efton Reid III shooting double-digit double boards. Reid finished with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds. Carr grabbed 11 boards. With the win, Wake Forests remains undefeated against App State, 22-0 all-time, in a series that dates back to 1951. Cam entered the chat

With a jumper at 10:56 in the second half against App State on Wednesday, March 20, Cameron Hildreth became the 58th Demon Deacon of all time to join the 1,000 point club. He is the second Wake Forest player to reach 1,000 career points this season, joining Andrew Carr . Welcome to the Club, Captain. #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/G8u8Y03f57 — Wake Forest men's basketball (@WakeMBB) March 21, 2024 Throughout the Steve Forbes At that time, five players had over 1,000 points in their respective careers: * – Active player

