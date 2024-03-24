Udhayanidhi Stalin slams PM Modi, says it should be called '28 paisa PM'





Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Center over the allocation of funds and claimed that it was paying only 28 paise to the state for every rupee paid by the state as tax, while the BJP-ruled states received more money. . While addressing separate rallies in Ramanathapuram and Theni, Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Now, from now on, we should call the Prime Minister '28 paisa PM'.” Udhayanidhi Stalin continued his tirade against the BJP-led Center and claimed that it had brought the National Education Policy (NEP) to destroy the future of Tamil Nadu's children. He said the Center was “discriminating” against Tamil Nadu in terms of transfer of funds, development projects and ban on NEET in the state. In a symbolic protest, he brought out the 'AIIMS Madurai' brick to emphasize that the project had not gone beyond the foundation-laying stage. The DMK minister also accused the Prime Minister of visiting Tamil Nadu only in the run-up to elections. Tamil Nadu, which has 39 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in a single phase on April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4. Published by: Prateek Chakraborty Published on: March 24, 2024

