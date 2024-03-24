NCAA men's hockey field is ready. Here's what the bracket might look like.





The field for the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament will be officially announced on ESPNU on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. However, Friday's action left 15 of the 16 spots filled, leaving only Colorado College and Massachusetts as candidates for the final at-large bid. And whether that bid went to the Tigers or Minutemen played out Saturday night in St. Paul as Denver defeated Nebraska Omaha 4-1 to win the NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship. The Pioneers' victory sent UMass to the NCAA tournament, while Colorado College fell out of contention. The 16-team NCAA field will feature the conference tournament champions from the six Division I leagues: Atlantic Hockey (Rochester Institute of Technology), Big Ten (Michigan State), CCHA (Michigan Tech), ECAC (Cornell), Hockey East (Boston College) and NCHC (Denver). The remaining 10 spots are filled by major teams based on their PairWise Ratings, a computer comparison formula used by the NCAA hockey selection committee. They are: Boston University, Maine, North Dakota, the Gophers, Wisconsin, Quinnipiac, Michigan, Nebraska Omaha, Western Michigan and Massachusetts. Where will the Gophers end up? They will be one of four No. 2 regional seeds, with the Sioux Falls Regional leading the pack as their destination. They would play host team Nebraska Omaha when they land in South Dakota. When assigning teams to the four regional regions of Providence, RI; Springfield, MA; Sioux Falls; and Maryland Heights, Mo. the selection committee will try to keep the bracket as balanced as possible by using #1 vs. #16, #2 vs. #15, #3 vs. #14, etc. There are exceptions. Intra-conference first round matches should be avoided, and the host of the regional match, if on the tournament field, should be placed in that regional region. Also, the committee may use attendance or travel reasons to move teams within their seeding band (Nos. 1-4, Nos. 5-8, Nos. 9-12 and Nos. 13-16), but not outside their seeding band. . If there are five or more teams from one conference, the committee may hold an intraconference matchup in the first round, but this is not required. Here's what the bracket might look like using just the balanced approach and before eliminating any host or intraconference matchup issues: Bracketology concept, before changes Regional Providence 1. Boston College vs. 16. Michigan Tech 8. Wisconsin vs. 9. Quinnipiac Springfield Regional 2. Boston University vs. 15. Rochester Institute of Technology 7. Gophers vs. 10. Michigan Sioux Falls Regional 3. Denver vs. 14. Massachusetts 6. North Dakota vs. 11. Nebraska Omaha Maryland Heights Regional 4. Michigan State vs. 13. Western Michigan 5. Maine vs. 12 Cornell There are a few problems with this design: Massachusetts and Nebraska Omaha are host states and cannot be in the same region. Solution: Move Massachusetts to Springfield, as required. Move Rochester Tech to Sioux Falls. There is an intraconference matchup between Boston U. and Massachusetts. Solution: Move Boston U. to Maryland Heights and Michigan State to Springfield. There are intraconference matchups between the Gophers and Michigan in Springfield, and North Dakota and Nebraska Omaha in Sioux Falls. Solution: Move the Gophers to Sioux Falls and North Dakota to Springfield. There are now three eastern teams in Maryland Heights and three western teams in Springfield. Solution: Move North Dakota to Maryland Heights and Maine to Springfield. That should settle things. There are no intra-conference matchups and the field below is geographically balanced. Latest Bracketology Projection Providence Regional (March 29 and 31) 1. Boston College vs. 4. Michigan Tech 2. Wisconsin vs. 3. Quinnipiac Springfield Regional (March 28 and 30) 1. State of Michigan vs. 4. Massachusetts 2. Maine vs. 3. Michigan Sioux Falls Regional (March 28 and 30) 1. Denver vs. 4. Rochester Institute of Technology 2. Gophers vs. 3. Nebraska Omaha Maryland Heights Regional (March 29 and 31) 1. Boston University vs. 4. Western Michigan 2. North Dakota vs. 3. Cornell

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/ncaa-mens-hockey-tournament-bracket-gophers-nchc-denver-regionals/600353639/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos