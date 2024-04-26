Superb collection of cars of Bollywood actresses: from Shraddha's Lambo to Sunny Leone's Gloster







Shraddha Kapoor – Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her roles in films such as Aashiqui-2, Ek Villain and many more, is the proud owner of a stunning Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, finished in the Rosso Mars (red) color scheme. It is priced at Rs 4.04. crore, ex-showroom, before the customization options came into play.

This sports car from the house of the raging bull houses a 5.0 liter V10 engine producing 639 hp and 565 Nm of peak torque. This Italian supercar can reach a speed of 100 km/h from a standstill in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 325 km/h! Jeep Wrangler Facelift Review The Daddy of Off-Road SUVs Now Better | TOI Auto Bollywood stars are known for their glamorous lifestyle, which often extends to their choice of wheels. While some big screen actresses prefer sports cars, others prefer luxury sedans. Here, let's take a quick look at some of the stunning cars owned by Bollywood's biggest actresses, including a rather modest choice with a popular name.Shraddha Kapoor, known for her roles in films such as Aashiqui-2, Ek Villain and many more, is the proud owner of a stunning Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, finished in the Rosso Mars (red) color scheme. It is priced at Rs 4.04. crore, ex-showroom, before the customization options came into play.This sports car from the house of the raging bull houses a 5.0 liter V10 engine producing 639 hp and 565 Nm of peak torque. This Italian supercar can reach a speed of 100 km/h from a standstill in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 325 km/h! Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani – Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani both share their choice for a German machine. The Good Newwz co-actresses both own a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Last year, Advani bought a swanky Maybach S-Class, priced at Rs 2.69 crore, ex-showroom. Prices of this luxury machine go up to Rs 3.73 crore, ex-showroom.

In India, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sedan offers two options: the Maybach S-Class S580 and the Maybach S-Class S680. The S580 features a robust 4.0-litre eight-cylinder petrol engine with 496hp and 700Nm, while the S680 features a more powerful 603hp and 900Nm 6.0-litre 12-cylinder petrol engine. . Both models are equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission and can reach a top speed of 250 km/h.

Sunny Leone – MG Gloster

Last year, Bollywood actress and TV host Sunny Leone revealed that she had lost three of her limbs. luxury cars including a Mercedes-Benz GL-Class in the Mumbai rain. Later, she opted for a more practical and spacious vehicle: the MG Gloster. The actress calls the Gloster a truck. It is powered by a 4.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 212 hp and 478.5 Nm of peak torque. This SUV is priced at a starting price of Rs 38.80 lakh, ex-showroom, and is currently due for a facelift.

Alia Bhatt – Range Rover Autobiography

Last year, Alia Bhatt purchased a new Range Rover Autobiography LWB luxury SUV, opting for the long wheelbase variant in Carpathian Grey. The SUV offers three engine choices: a 3.3-liter six-cylinder gasoline engine producing 400 hp and 550 Nm of torque, a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine producing 350 hp and 700 Nm of torque, and a 4-cylinder twin-turbo V8. .4 liters. petrol engine developing 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque. All engines are mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, delivering power to all four wheels.

Deepika Padukone – Mercedes-Maybach GLS

One of the greatest actresses of today's times, Deepika Padukone completes the list with a touch of opulence in her Mercedes-Maybach GLS. This ultra-luxury SUV is being brought to our shores via the CBU route.

The Maybach GLS 600 surpasses the standard version in power. Equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system, it generates an impressive 557 hp and 730 Nm of torque. Additionally, the hybrid system can provide an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm of boost when needed. Power is distributed to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/auto/cars/stunning-car-collection-of-bollywood-actresses-shraddhas-lambo-to-sunny-leones-gloster/articleshow/109623131.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos