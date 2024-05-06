SJ Earthquakes fans turn Levi's Stadium into a Cinco De Mayo celebration





SANTA CLARA — The San Jose Earthquakes' team colors are black and blue, but the parking lot for their home game at Levi's Stadium was filled with Mexican red, green and white.

Not even the persistent rain and harsh winds Saturday afternoon could stop thousands from celebrating Cinco De Mayo weekend with barbecue and music before earthquakes hit LAFC.

“It's great to see everyone spreading the culture,” said Christian Trujillo, whose family was proud to fly the Mexican flag on a truck.

A mariachi band, one of several bands around Levi's Stadium, played on one stage near the stadium, while Lucha Libre wrestlers dazzled spectators at another gate.

As one approached the parking lot, songs from the album Piso Pluma played mixed with the smell of chorizo ​​and burgers in a festive atmosphere, echoing last year's game at 49ers Stadium.

A mariachi band plays before a Quakes game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group)

Jonathan Esparza, who was enjoying food and drinks with his relatives before taking the field, went to a 2-1 win over Los Angeles last spring.

“The atmosphere was electric,” Esparza said.

Esparza was one of many people who had mixed feelings about San Jose's new top signing Hernan Lopez. Diego Maradona's nephew has moved from Godoy Cruz in Argentina to the South Bay for the eye-watering price of $6 million.

“I hope it will be good and we will make more signings like this and bring in more fan base,” Esparza said. “There was a rumor that we were going to bring Carlos Vela in, and that would have been great.”

Juan Valdovinos was far more pessimistic, beaten down by years of disillusionment with cheering for a team owned by John Fisher.

“Every player that comes to San Jose, we think is good,” Valdovinos said. “But then they suck.”

SANTA CLARA – Earthquakes' Hernan Lopez smiles as he holds a soccer ball. The San Jose Earthquakes introduce Lopez, Diego Maradona's nephew, to the media at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Joseph Dicus/Bay Area News Group)

Trujillo had a wait-and-see mentality when it came to the talented midfielder.

“I'm not really excited about the big names, because they may be big names, but it's all about how they perform,” the Hollister resident said. “People have high hopes because he is close to so-and-so.”

Leonel Madrigal, one of Valdovinos' friends and fellow Mexican-American, was not keen on backing a man who is one of Mexico's biggest rivals. But instead of worrying about whether the team's signing would end or not, he instead chose to enjoy music from local band Probia Lena in the company of friends.

“We have the group, we have everything,” Madrigal said. “This band is my boys.”

Even if Lopez can live up to the expectations set for him by a famous relative, his offensive brilliance will not address the team's biggest weakness.

Jonathan Esparza's younger brother, Alan, who is in fifth grade, is a big Quakes fan and shakes his head when talking about this year's team, which is 1-1-8 and has given up a league-worst 25 goals.

“The defense has to be better,” the kid said. “Last year, we did well. I don't know what happened this year.”

Fans watch wrestling before a Quakes game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group)

Lorena Pantoja had the most fun entering the match with her family. She grew up in Guanajuato and grew up around the sport, passing her love of the game on to her two sons.

Wearing a Mexican national team uniform, she hoped the Quakes would perform well at her children's first soccer game.

“We want to see the emotions and the fans and we want to have a good time with the boys,” Pantoja said.

