Fani Willis says despite efforts to slow Trump case, 'the train is coming'





ATLANTA (AP) Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis said Saturday that the election interference charges against Donald Trump have not been delayed by proceedings over his romance with a special prosecutor she hired for him. 'affair.

“I don’t feel like we’ve been slowed down at all,” Willis told CNN in an interview. I think we're trying to slow the train down, but the train is coming.

His latest comments come as defense attorneys continue to pressure his handling of a sprawling lawsuit against the former president and current presumptive GOP nominee. Trump faces four indictments, including separate federal and state cases, for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election that he lost to President Joe Biden, but he has fought to delay and dismiss the business, arguing that political opponents are wrongly targeting him.

Willis spoke days after a Georgia judge allowed lawyers for Trump's co-defendants to appeal her ruling that she could stay on the case after special prosecutor Nathan Wade withdrew. That could allow defense attorneys to amplify allegations of impropriety between Wade and Willis.

Defense attorneys alleged that Willis hired Wade to profit from the Trump prosecution through their romantic relationship. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said there wasn't enough evidence to prove the claims, but chastised Willis for what he called a huge error in judgment.

Willis told CNN she didn't think her reputation needed to be restored and that she hadn't done anything embarrassing.

I'm not embarrassed by anything I've done, Willis said. I guess my biggest crime is having a relationship with a man, but it's by no means something I find embarrassing.

Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University who is following the case, criticized his comments in an article on X.

If I were Fani Willis, I just wouldn't talk to the media at all at this point, just out of an abundance of caution, Kreis said.

