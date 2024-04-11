Busy Philipps' Daughter Birdie Wears Her Mom's Vintage Dress to Olivia Rodrigo Concert





The 90s are definitely coming back into fashion. Busy Philipps' daughter Birdie Silverstein, 15, attended Olivia Rodrigo's “Guts” tour concert in New York on April 6 in style, sporting a familiar dress from her mother's closet. The teen attended the pop star's show with her “Freaks and Geeks” actress mother, sporting a vintage 1999 Betsey Johnson dress that Philipps first wore from “The Green Mile” with her then-boyfriend. time, Colin Hanks, 25 years ago. Philipps, 44, wore the crushed velvet dress to a movie premiere with then-boyfriend Colin Hanks in 1999. WireImage The actress took to Instagram to commemorate the girls' night out with her daughters. busyphilipps/Instagram The red dress features lace details on the straps and bodice. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Silverstein, who Phillips shares with ex-husband Marc Silverstein, wore the red velvet and black lace midi dress with a delicate heart necklace and wore her blonde hair in a straight style. While Gen Zers kept their makeup very minimal, Philipps initially paired her outfit with a dark, moody lipstick, befitting the era. Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! Philipps, 44, shared a sweet series of photos with her eldest daughter on Instagram after the concert, writing in part: “Such an amazing rock show! I feel so lucky to be the mother of these children. The podcast host added: “Please enjoy my side by side at 19 and my birdie last night in the same dress – YES, IT'S TRUE WE LOOK SIMILAR.” We love Olivia Rodrigo so much,” Philipps wrote, “it was beyond special to be able to see her at MSG last night. Such an incredible rock show! I feel so lucky to be the mother of these children. busyphilipps/Instagram Birdie appeared euphoric during the concert, singing with her hands to her face. busyphilipps/Instagram In the photo series, Philipps included a photo showing Birdie thoroughly enjoying the show, seemingly singing along with her hands on her cheeks. In others, Rodrigo flashes a peace sign for a selfie with the teen backstage. Fans and friends loved the post, with one writing: “Such special memories and how great you saved dresses for Birdie to wear.” Another said: “Betsey Johnson was in the 90s! I love how you saved so much if that! » “YES IT'S TRUE WE LOOK SIMILAR,” Philipps wrote of her daughter on Instagram. WireImage Betsey Johnson had some fun on Instagram, sharing the side-by-side photo of the duo on their personal account. Getty Images For more Page Six style… Betsey Johnson also shared the couple's side-by-side photo, captioning the post: “#twinning alert! » on Instagram. Busy commented on the designer's post, writing that she and Birdie are Betsey Johnson “girls 4 life!” Rodrigo is also a fan of the designer, as the 21-year-old star has already worn tons of dresses from the brand's archives that are older than her. My motto pretty and punk has never been a trend, it's a state of mind, and it's amazing that it still resonates,” Johnson exclusively told Page Six Style about dressing the singer of “driver’s license” in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2024/04/11/style/busy-philipps-daughter-birdie-wears-moms-vintage-dress-to-olivia-rodrigo-concert/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos