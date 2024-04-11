The Starbucks Mother's Day 2024 collection includes a sky blue Stanley Cup





Starbucks has released new gifts for all mother figures and they are full of colors, flowers and more. Prices for tumblers, mugs and a Stanley mug range from $14.95 to $49.95, the coffee chain said in a statement. Press release Tuesday. The new Mother's Day glassware collection is available in a variety of prismatic and floral designs for mom to enjoy all year round, the company said. Mother's Day falls this year on Sunday May 12. Mother's Day gifts:40 Best Gifts Mom Actually Wants This year's version includes the company's new features: 14 oz Exotic Flowers Mug $14.95

24 oz Exotic Plants Cold Cup $19.95

Yellow Prism Chandelier Tumbler 12 oz $22.95

24 oz Purple Prism Cold Cup $24.95

Stanley 40 oz Sky Blue Fire Extinguisher $49.95 Where to get the Mother’s Day collection? The Exotic Flower Cup, Exotic Plant Cold Cup and Yellow Prism Tumbler are exclusively available at Starbucks stores located inside hospitals, grocery stores, airports and more, a Starbucks spokesperson said to USA TODAY. The Purple Prism Cold Cup and Sky Blue Stanley Quencher are available at all Starbucks stores. Gift Options for Remote Moms and Reward Member Opportunities In addition to the latest cup releases, Starbucks has created new gift cards in honor of mother figures that customers can purchase at participating Starbucks stores from April 16 to May 14. A digital map will be available online until May 12. The company added that Starbucks Rewards members who visit stores with a clean, personal cup will earn 25 stars and 10 cents off their drinks. The deal works at the cafe, on the Starbucks app or at the drive-thru as long as customers have made at least one star-earning transaction. Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She's from Norfolk, Virginia on 757. Follow her on Twitter at@SaleenMartin or send him an email at[email protected].

