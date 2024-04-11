Sports
Teamwork wins with Yachty Hockey
After a week of detailed yacht polishing, cleaning, repairing and organizing, a group of crew members face each other at center court to do the opposite. Under night lights on a concrete street hockey field in South Florida, it's time to dress down, get sweaty and dirty and play hard.
Several yacht crews compete in this weekly fetch game in a recreational group founded in 2013 by Kevin Quirk. Quirk is co-publisher of Triton and a partner at US Marina Group.
But my title is goalie, he said with a laugh as he removed his face mask and wiped away sweat on a Wednesday evening in February, just north of downtown Fort Lauderdale at the city's Holiday Park.
There are many friends on the field this week, both new and former. Several regular yacht crews are out of the country on charter or owner voyages, but First Mate Kim van Jaarsveld and Second Stew Kylee McLoughlin are in town. Van Jaarsveld is working on M/Y Kashmira 133 foot Splendor, and McLoughlin is on M/Y Dona Lola, a 130-foot Westport. They met about 10 years ago during school hockey games in their home country of South Africa.
We weren't friends, we were rivals, McLoughlin said. Now they were teammates.
They are usually the only women on the field and are competent competitors even when the game gets physical.
It's intimidating. We play grown men here, some of whom weigh double our weight, said Van Jaarsveld.
Kim and I were good, we can play, and sometimes they are shocked, McLoughlin said.
It does surprise them, Van Jaarsveld added.
The two explain that the sport is similar to ice hockey, but without ice, without padding and with a ball instead of a puck. It is perfect for exercise, flexibility and to reduce the stress of life on board.
It's my time, I really enjoy that, said Van Jaarsveld. It's competitive and good for cardio. Many sailors love pickleball, but many don't know about it. I know Kylees and my love for the sport, and I'm bringing my friends.
They are each armed with a hockey stick and wear white shirts in hopes of being on the same team this week. Teams are differentiated with black or white shirts. There's some discussion tonight as a few guys wear gray shirts and a shirtless player laughs: What color am I?
The players are distributed fairly randomly and change every time, sometimes even halfway through the game if someone steps out or the required number of players are not on the field.
What makes a good player?
They're fast, they don't look at the ball to make sure they hit it, they can get around anyone, and they have speed, Quirk said. This is a very fast game with no timeouts; this is non stop.
At 63, he enjoys playing with the younger players.
“I can still set them on fire,” he said, adding that he will play another 25 years until he is 88.
For years there was no official scorer, but now there is an electronic scoreboard that is somehow updated by whoever is closest as the ball goes past a goalkeeper.
Mano-a-mano and looks a bit chaotic to the uninitiated: three 30-minute games pass quickly with short breaks in between. Apart from the fancy scoreboard, this is the opposite of the pristine, high-tech and stressful world of hunting.
Parker Simon, first officer on M/Y Calypso, a 126-foot Feadship, missed this week's race because he was working on the yacht in the Bahamas. He called to talk about his love for the game and his fear of missing out.
“I got FOMO when I saw videos of the goal bench and stuff,” Simon said. I wish I was there.
He knew the game from playing street hockey as a kid on cul-de-sacs in Philadelphia. As he grew up, his life shifted toward working on the water: teaching sailing, a stint in the U.S. Coast Guard, as a crew member on a Maine lobster boat, and the last eight years in yachting. His interests converged one evening after meeting Quirk when the yacht was in the 17th Street Yacht Basin at the Hilton in Fort Lauderdale.
I was worried at first, Simon said about playing. What level was everyone? Were they ice hockey players?
He was told there were players of all levels, which dispelled his preconceptions about this.
I immediately fell in love with the game. It's great to blow off steam, and I've met a good group that I would never have met before, Simon said.
He now goes every Wednesday as possible and often introduces new crew members, even making the hour-long drive from West Palm Beach when the yacht is at Safe Harbor Rybovich Marina.
The work of the yacht crew and street hockey intersect, Simon said. Dynamic, fast-paced and full of last-minute decisions, both crew members and hockey players must adapt to the environment, interact with people from all walks of life, remain flexible and perform their duties. In a moment, he said, we must all come together for a common purpose, read situations and figure out how to use that to win or have a good competitive game or a successful hunting trip.
We work together and focus on people's strengths and weaknesses on the hockey field, Simon said. We are changing the style of our team to make people feel welcome and to balance this. We make it fun and inclusive for everyone. Everyone needs to help at any time, anyone can be asked to fulfill a role.
Just like on board, if I know a sailor isn't as coordinated, I can jump on the tender and let him handle the lines when the boss is on, Simon said.
In both sailing and hockey, he said: 'We don't let people fail.
Subjects:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-triton.com/2024/04/teamwork-wins-with-yachty-hockey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson defends JK Rowling in his speech in Ottawa
- Investigation into death of Yellowstone spinoff actor Cole Brings Plenty finds no foul play WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio
- Teamwork wins with Yachty Hockey
- Busy Philipps' Daughter Birdie Wears Her Mom's Vintage Dress to Olivia Rodrigo Concert
- The Starbucks Mother's Day 2024 collection includes a sky blue Stanley Cup
- Shamir Anderson and Stephen James receive stars on the Scarborough Walk of Fame
- Bob Costas describes how OJ Simpson tried to call in the famous Bronco chase
- Elon Musk to visit India, plans to meet Narendra Modi | News from India
- Appalling: Bollywood Eid releases start on a disastrous note at the box office | Latest Telugu Cinema News | Movie reviews
- D-Link Critical Vulnerabilities CVE-2024-3272 and CVE-2024-3273
- Trump's 'Spygate' Lies Prompt Congress to Do Something Right
- President Jokowi arrives in Medan this afternoon, Kodam I/BB: the agenda is incognito