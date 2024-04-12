Fashion
Princess Eugenie Mastered Mid-Season Style in a Chic Knit Dress: See Her Look
Mid-season can lead to some tricky fashion moments. There are undeniable pitfalls that must be overcome as the weather and temperature remain in constant flux, and while we all love a good casual, cool outfit of the moment, Princess Diana, when it comes to inter-style season elevated and sophisticated, this week we got a lesson from a completely different royal.
On Thursday, Princess Eugenie visited the US ambassador's residence in London for a reception and panel focused on the fashion industry, particularly its commitment to sustainability. For the event, Eugénie chose a sleek dress knit midi dress by Gabriela Hearst, a fashion designer known for her dedication to sustainability. The cinched waist and subtle wave at the hem gave the dress a feminine touch, while the short sleeve and collar details, paired with the heather gray hue, took the style to a less formal and more whimsical place .
Eugenie teamed the style with simple gold hoop earrings and a pair of signature Gianvito Rossi. Gianvito 105 pumps in taupe suede. Perhaps she took notes from some of her royal relatives on the shoe front, because this particular pump also happens to be a reference for her cousin Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton.
Unlike her cousin, Princess Eugenie is not a working royal. However, she has long been involved in environmental issues. One of her first appearances after her royal wedding in 2018 was to support an anti-plastic initiative and last year the princess explained that becoming a mother had a “positive impact” on her “desire to do more” for the world. 'environment.
Lauren Hubbard is a freelance writer and Town and country contributor covering beauty, shopping, entertainment, travel, home decor, wine and cocktails.
