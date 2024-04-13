Caitlin Clark gets fancy and dazzles in red dress to win Wooden Award





Aas she prepares for her emotional farewell Iowa Hawkeyes after three glorious years, at least on an individual level, Caitlin Clark was able to celebrate receiving another award for his efforts. The 22-year-old played her final game for the Hawkeyes after taking part in Sunday's loss to Caroline from the southwho remained undefeated all season. Angel Reese reposts vengeful video towards Caitlin Clark on TikTok To celebrate winning the award, Clark – who maintained a natural look while performing – stepped out in a glamorous scarlet red dress to take home the honor. She also wore a pair of elegant white pointed heels to complete her look as she smiled for the cameras. Iowa has already announced that it will retire its No. 22 jersey, such has been its immense impact on the field. She became the most prolific scorer in college basketball history and joined the elite as the seventh player to win the Women's Wooden Award multiple times. By requesting it a second time, she joins the prestigious company of Seimone Augustus (LSU), Candace Parker (Tennessee), Maya Moore (Connecticut), Brittney Griner (Baylor), Breanna Stewart (Connecticut) and Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon). These six players all ranked first overall WNBA Draftwhich is also Clark's expectation in 2024 – she's already among the favorites in the WNBA MVP odds. Footage has emerged on social media from the Hawkeyes account showing the talented basketball player with a number of celebrities, including meeting Jason Sudeikis, the actor who plays Ted Lasso in the popular football series. Clark even received his own AFC Richmond jersey with his name and number on the back. Caitlin Clark is an inspiration The three-time unanimous All-American is the first Division I player to record more than 3,800 points, more than 1,000 assists and more than 950 rebounds – she also holds the all-time D-I record, the single-record season goals and single-season 3-point record. She followed up her Wooden Award win from last season by taking her game up a notch this year and leading the country in points per game (31.6), assists (8.9) and shots from 3-point range (5.2) while shooting 37.8% from deep and contributing. 7.4 rebounds. It is widely acknowledged that Clark's efforts resulted in a large increase in media attention for NCAA women's basketballwith more and more fans listening March madness than ever before. She is now expected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft and could be on her way to the Indiana Fever, who are the favorites to sign her next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/ncaa/2024/04/13/661a4c4ae2704e65768b4584.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos