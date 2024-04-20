Fashion
Levis Jeans and Steve Madden Flats are up to 68% off at Amazon
I don't know about you, but I'm officially in full spring fashion mode. My boots have returned to their place under the bed (shout out to my tiny New York apartment), my trusty white sneakers and sandals have reappeared, and I'm taking every opportunity I get to throw on a floral summer dress. But of course, I could still use a few new pieces to round out my wardrobe this season, so I'm turning to to Amazon for its epic deals.
The retailer slashed prices on tons of spring fashion must-haves this weekend, including Jean Levis for less than $40, Steve Madden Apartments for 40 percent off, a superb Coach bracelet for less than $100, and much more. Join me as I shop Amazon's 50 best spring fashion deals, below, up to 68% off.
Best Amazon Spring Fashion Deals Overall
- Prettygarden Short Sleeve Wrap Style Maxi Dress$32 (originally $61)
- Anrabess high-waisted linen wide-leg pants$28 (originally $50)
- Levi's classic straight jeans$35 (originally $60)
- Sojos Small Round Polarized Sunglasses$15 (originally $20)
- Clemens Franco Sarto jute-wrapped espadrille wedge sandal$69 (originally $115)
- Puma Carina L sneakers$49 (originally $70)
- Suuksess Ruched Halter One-Piece Swimsuit$34 (originally $47)
- Aldo Leanne Ballerinas$49 (originally $70)
- Coach Small Polished Pebble Leather Bracelet$67 (originally $95)
- Merokeety Short Sleeve Swiss Polka Dot Blouse$25 with coupon (originally $38)
If you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of deals available on Amazon's site, start your journey with my top 10 list above. First up, Amazon's best-selling dress, which is on sale for just $32, almost half of its original price. THE Prettygarden wrap dress is designed with a maxi length ruffled hem, flattering elastic waistband with fabric tie and short floaty sleeves. This will be the perfect addition to your wardrobe, since you can easily dress it up with sneakers and a denim jacket or jazz it up with strappy heels and statement jewelry.
As for shoes, you can't go wrong with the Franco Sarto Clemens wedge espadrilles that Katie Holmes was spotted wearing a few weeks ago. On sale for under $70, the shoes come in 23 colorways, each with a single strap across the top and an adjustable ankle strap. Not to mention they're comfortable enough to wear all day, according to a reviewer. If you're hosting outdoor weddings this season, these grass-friendly wedges are a no-brainer.
Ready to add more to your cart? Discover more Amazon's best fashion deals this weekend, below.
Best Amazon Spring Clothing Deals
Whether you're shopping for breezy tops, easy-to-style ensembles, or flowy dresses, you'll find them on sale at Amazon. Tons of blouses are discounted, including this one floral style with puffed sleeves and that buttoned with a basque-style silhouette, both for under $30. If you are more of the type to wear a unique outfit, opt for this Anrabess two-piece linen set which includes a sleeveless top with ruffled hem and high-waisted wide-leg pants with pockets. And since no spring shopping trip is complete without a few dresses, add this Prettygarden one-shoulder number and that brief style from The Drop to your cart.
- Anrabess two-piece linen top and pants set$40 (originally $50)
- Prettygarden One-Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress$38 (originally $47)
- CiCiBird Short Sleeve Buttoned Peplum Blouse$27 (originally $50)
- Original Levi's 501 shorts$50 (originally $60)
- Cupshe Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit$28 (originally $35)
- Dokotoo floral print puff sleeve blouse$20 (originally $50)
- Anrabess Short Sleeve Long T-Shirt Dress with Pockets$30 (originally $53)
- Baleaf cycling shorts with pockets$20 (originally $27)
- LouKeith Active Skort with Pockets$23 (originally $34)
- The Drop Shelby Cutout Tie Slip Dress$42 (originally $70)
Best Amazon Spring Shoe Deals
Also refresh your spring shoe collection with the following sneakers, sandals and flats on sale. Fashionable lifestyle sneakers and supportive running shoes are discounted, including Dr. Scholls Time Off Platform Sneakers (they are flight attendant approved!) and Model Asics Gel-Excite 9. As for the sandals, take them Cushionaire Double Strap Cork Slides for easy daily use, as well as Franco Sarto Gem slides for more chic looks. You can't go wrong with these chic ones either Sam Edelman Slingback Flats that effortlessly combine comfort and style.
- Dr Scholl Time Off Sneakers$70 (originally $100)
- Sam Edelman Cleo Slingback flat$78 (originally $130)
- Joomra Pillow Slide$20 (originally $26)
- Adidas Grand Court 2.0 tennis shoe$60 (originally $70)
- Movito Bandolino Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps$55 (originally $79)
- Ryka Devotion Plus 3 walking shoe$70 (originally $100)
- Asics Gel-Excite 9 running shoe$60 (originally $75)
- Cushionaire Lang double strap sandal with cork sole$35 (originally $55)
- Steve Madden Vinetta Mary Jane Apartment$60 (originally $100)
- Franco Sarto Slide Sandal with Gemstones$45 (originally $62)
Best Amazon Spring Accessory Deals
Now that you've upgraded your seasonal clothes and shoes, it's time to add some accessories to complete your outfit. Lots of trendy handbags are on sale, including this vacation-ready one. Dolce Vita Wooden Frame Clutch and that JW Pei embossed shoulder bag. This sale is also a great opportunity to stock up on sun protection, like these $13 Sojos Polarized Aviator Sunglasses and one Furtalk Straw Hat for $20. To really put yourself in the mood for sunny days, treat yourself to Kenneth Jay Lane Shell Pendant Necklace for 30 percent off its usual price.
- Dolce Vita Randy Wooden Frame Knit Clutch$102 (originally $138)
- Sojos Retro Polarized Aviator Sunglasses$13 (originally $20)
- JW Pei Mini Flap Crossbody Bag$68 (originally $80)
- Anne Klein watch with leather strap$21 (originally $65)
- Jessica Simpson Metal Aviator Sunglasses$19 (originally $40)
- FashionPuzzle Small Triple Zip Crossbody Bag$22 (originally $25)
- Furtalk Straw Hat$20 (originally $26)
- Kenneth Jay Lane Shell Pendant Necklace$35 (originally $50)
- Betsey Johnson Heart Charm Bracelet$32 (originally $48)
- Fossil Pretty small leather shoulder bag$97 with coupon (originally $180)
Best Amazon Designer Fashion Deals
The fashion offerings don't stop there; Little-known Amazons Outlet of high-end brands is also full of incredible discounts on designer fashion. Save on sophisticated dresses, like this one Velvet by Graham and Spencer embroidered mini and one Five Seven halter-neck style. High-end handbags are also on sale, including one Marc Jacobs canvas tote bag And Coach leather shoulder bag. A pair of Calvin Klein Braided Block Heel Sandals are also discounted and would provide the perfect finishing touch to your seasonal outfits.
- Marc Jacobs the large Jacquard tote bag$263 (originally $350)
- Calvin Klein Ariella heeled sandals$59 (originally $99)
- Joe's Jeans Jessie Mid Rise Relaxed Fit Denim Shorts$76 (originally $118)
- Cinq Sept Mini Kaily Dress$216 (originally $345)
- Coach Chaise Crossbody 19 bag in polished pebble leather$158 (originally $225)
- Velvet by Graham and Spencer Kiley embroidered dress$125 (originally $216)
- Paige Maddy denim dress$125 (originally $249)
- Show me your Mumu Hendrix cotton shorts$39 (originally $88)
- Coach Small Floral-Print Leather Bracelet$95 (originally $125)
- Sweaty Betty Pwr Ultra Sculpting 7/8 Leggings$71 (originally $108)
Browse more of my favorites Spring Fashion Deals on Amazonbelow.
Anrabess high-waisted linen wide-leg pants
Suuksess Ruched Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
Cushionaire Lang double strap sandal with cork sole
Sojos Retro Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Calvin Klein Ariella heeled sandals
