Google employee says company is “silencing our voices'' after dozens of layoffs





So on Tuesday, the group took another step forward.

They held sit-in protests at Google's offices in Silicon Valley, New York City, and Seattle, with more than 100 protesters showing up. The next day, Google fired Montes and 27 other employees who were members of the “Apartheid No Technology” group.

This is one of the largest mass layoffs in the tech industry and comes as many Silicon Valley companies are collaborating with Israel. Some employees say it makes them uncomfortable.

Workers at Meta, the parent company of Amazon and Facebook, have also spoken out against the war and clashed with their employers. Last month, Google fired another software engineer who protested at a technology event in Israel.

When asked about Tuesday's demonstrators, a Google spokesperson told NPR in an email: “We are clearly attempting to physically disrupt the work of other employees and prevent access to our facilities.” This is a violation of policy and completely unacceptable.” After refusing multiple requests to leave, law enforcement worked to remove them to secure the office. ”

Project Nimbus and cloud computing

Google partnered with Amazon and began contracting with the Israeli government for Project Nimbus in 2021. Time magazine obtained internal documents last week showing that the Israeli Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Google as recently as last month.

A Google spokesperson said the company's cloud services support several governments around the world, including Israel. A spokesperson said Project Nimbus is for government departments, and that “this work targets highly sensitive, classified, or military workloads related to weapons or intelligence.” “It's not a thing.”

The No Technology for Apartheid group says it is still unclear how the technology will be used in Israel, as the project has not been defined. They say they fear it could be used in the war in Gaza and used as a weapon against Palestinian civilians.

“Workers have the right to know how their labor is being used and to have a voice in ensuring that the technology they build is not used to cause harm,” the group said in a statement. “There is.”

Arrest and dismissal of workers

Around noon on the day of the sit-in, Montes said he and other protesters at Google's New York office unfurled a 15-foot-tall banner reading “Genocide Doesn't Need Technology” on an open staircase. (Israel says it was fighting in self-defense and rejects claims of genocide.)

They sat and played the card game Uno until Google security approached them. They were then told to leave or be arrested, Montes said, but police did not arrive until about eight hours later.

More than 100 protesters showed up. The next day, Google fired Montes and 27 other employees who were members of the “Apartheid No Technology” group.

This is one of the largest mass layoffs in the tech industry and comes as many Silicon Valley companies are collaborating with Israel. Some employees say it makes them uncomfortable.

Workers at Meta, the parent company of Amazon and Facebook, have also spoken out against the war and clashed with their employers. Last month, Google fired another software engineer who protested at a tech event in Israel.

“It was a very strange energy because I kept thinking, 'Are I going to call the police?'” Montes said, recalling that day.

By the time the police arrived, it was already night and most people had left the office. They handcuffed four protesters, including Montez, who refused to leave the building, walked them to a freight elevator and exited them into a garage where a police van was waiting. The group spent about three and a half hours in jail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kqed.org/news/11983466/google-worker-says-the-company-is-silencing-our-voices-after-dozens-are-fired The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos