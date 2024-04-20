Ramsay replaces eight football coaches and hires former Crimson Tide star Trent Richardson





Ramsay football coach Ronnie Jackson was riding high after a two-year run as the Rams captured the 2022 Class 5A championship and won back to last in 2023 before falling to Gulf Shores. In the offseason, the program took a huge hit when eight coaches left. Never in my life, never have I seen that before, Jackson said of the turnover. I was shocked because who leaves after we won it and the next year we lost in the state championship. But that's one thing we do here at Ramsay. We learn to adapt, so I haven't complained about it. I was happy for them and just went to work. Jackson went through many calls, resumes and interviews before hiring six new assistants, including former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trent Richardson, who will handle the running backs for the Rams. “We somehow came into contact through one of our players,” Jackson said of Richardson's hiring. (The players) dad is really good friends with Trent and Trent thought it was a good thing that he was offered because he's been getting offers for the last four or five years and the only reason he hasn't taken them is because his daughters they were. graduation and he wanted to be there for his children. Other new coaches include Conley Langford (defensive coordinator), Anthony Conwell (offensive coordinator), Brandon Jackson (safeties), Derek Slater (linebackers) and Demetrius Beverly (receivers). “We picked up a really good group,” Jackson said. The defensive coordinator, he's been with Miles for the last two years, the coordinator or D-line coach, and he's been in Birmingham for a while, so he's really good. Jackson harbors no animosity toward the departed coaches. They all had valid reasons and it's not like I'm that bad of a guy,” Jackson said with a laugh. They all enjoyed getting upgrades, they all did better for their families. Some of them wanted to return to their old school and opportunities opened up. There was a lot of interest in Ramsay's positions. When I put it out there, everyone in America was trying to get in, Jackson said. I've had a lot of interviews. Oh, I've been very busy. This message will be updated.

