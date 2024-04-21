Fashion
Ross dresses for less openness in Ocean County, NJ
Too often we see stories of businesses preparing to close up shop and go out of business.
It's never something we want to see.
For example, it appears that popular donut shop The Chubby Unicorn in Bayville, New Jersey is closing and something new is taking its place.
More information on this here.
But sometimes we see something getting ready to grow and expand, and that's always a good thing to see.
Especially when it comes to a store that offers buyers great deals and good discounts.
LEARN MORE: The House Of Independents Reopens in Asbury Park, New Jersey
Ross Dress For Less Opens Its First-Ever Location in Ocean County, New Jersey
If you're not familiar with Ross Dress For Less, it's a chain that offers shoppers great deals on clothing, sportswear, shoes, and some household items.
Growing up, it was the Buehler family's store of choice for back-to-school shopping.
According to APPLICATIONthe new Ross Dress For Less will open at The Brick at Brick Center Plaza.
This is the place whose main store is Best Buy.
The Ross Dress For Less will replace the closed Bed Bath and Beyond and will occupy approximately 25,000 square feet of the former store.
As for the opening date, nothing is set in stone but APPLICATION reports that Ross Dress For Less plans to open its doors this summer.
Ocean County isn't the only place near the Jersey Shore to see its first Ross open, in Monmouth County it was announced that Ross would soon open its first store there.
LEARN MORE: Seaside Heights, NJ Announces 2024 Fireworks Schedule
While you're shopping, if you have to go to a dollar store, avoid purchasing any of these items.
