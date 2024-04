See Zendaya in a Jacquemus Cutout Dress for 'Challengers'

Zendaya and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, can't make any sartorial mistakes in their whirlwind Challengers press circuit. While promoting her upcoming film, the Dunes 2 The actress has mastered the art of method dressing, pairing her preppy, court-ready cuts with retro-inspired beauty that takes the look to the next level. Unsurprisingly, Z's latest outfit on the Challengers tour was a winning addition to the range, reinventing the classic polo shirt and 60s mod full skirt with a bolder, sleeker reinvention. THE Euphoria The star turned heads in a custom pink Jacquemus dress with a cutout that flaunted her toned stomach during a Challengers event in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 20. Zendaya's abs were on full display, save for a thin ribbon that connected her pastel pink cropped polo top to her extremely low-cut skirt. The Disney alum wore her preppy top fully buttoned up, in a nod to the history of tennis in her films, but the cropped design with an embellished ring kept the look fresh and modern. The A-line midi skirt was more retro, with a loose design that barely skimmed the tops of her ankles and showed off her shoes with a pair of matching pointy pumps decorated with flirty ribbons. Getty Images

Zendaya leaned into the mod aesthetic for her beauty look, choosing a pale pink French manicure and styling her golden waves in a voluminous Priscilla Presley-style bouffant that she topped with a baby pink ribbon. The actress kept her eyes and lips the same pink shade, adding drama with thick winged black eyeliner and bold brows. Getty Images

Challengers The release date is April 26, and critics have already started praising the film, which features Zendaya as a tennis pro stuck in a love triangle with two other players (played by Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor Unfortunately, this also means that actresses' era of serving up winning tennis-inspired looks is almost over, so we're going to fully appreciate every ace cut while we still can.

