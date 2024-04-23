Henrico school leaders discuss cell phone ban, AI and dress code enforcement





HENRICO COUNTY, Virginia. The Henrico School Board will vote on a number of changes to the Henrico Schools Student Code of Conduct on June 6, including adding a self-defense clause and reducing the length of time that student-athletes may be suspended from their teams. . Other proposed changes, which the board discussed at an April 18 meeting, include more guidance on how teachers should handle artificial intelligence and the removal of a dress code restriction that banned cut jeans and torn clothing. Current cell phone policies, which prohibit students from using their cell phones during class time unless authorized by the teacher, but allow students to bring their phones to school, remain unchanged in the disciplinary code proposed for the 2024-2025 school year. However, school board members pointed out that the code of conduct is often not enforced consistently across all schools in the division, with some schools enforcing the code or parts of the code more harshly while other schools adopt a more lax approach. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen. SHARE YOUR VOICE: What would you like to tell us about student discipline in your community? EAT IT, news and interviews from VIRGINIA restaurants

