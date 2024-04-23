Don't turn me against Jokowi, warns Prabowo





Jakarta. President-elect Prabowo Subianto has issued a stern warning against any attempt to sow discord between him and President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo – the defining figure of his electoral success – a prominent lawyer revealed on Tuesday. Prabowo delivered his message during a dinner with members of his legal team at his private residence in Jakarta. “His unequivocal message in the meeting was 'don't turn me against Jokowi, don't even entertain that thought,'” celebrity lawyer Hotman Paris Hutapea told media after the meeting. Prabowo hosted the dinner to express gratitude to his legal team after the Constitutional Court upheld his presidential victory by rejecting a petition filed by the defeated presidential candidates seeking to overturn the election results. “He also gave an overview of his long-term plans, including initiatives to eradicate poverty,” Hotman added. While Prabowo had already been defeated by Jokowi in two presidential elections, the president extended the olive branch by appointing Prabowo as defense minister in 2019 during his second term. Their collaboration continued when Prabowo chose Jokowi's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his running mate, strategically positioning himself as the strongest defender of Jokowi's legacy among the other candidates. Enjoying strong support, Jokowi is widely seen as the true kingmaker in recent elections, where constitutional term limits prevented him from seeking re-election. By joining forces with Gibran, Prabowo's popularity soared, with many polls attributing his rise to new support from Jokowi's strongholds. Ultimately, Prabowo won with 58 percent of the vote, avoiding a possible runoff. Prabowo's triumph came at the expense of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), of which Jokowi and his son were long-time members. Initially confident in nominating former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo for president, the PDI-P found itself at odds with changing electoral dynamics, deviating from the successful strategy employed in previous victories by Jokowi. It was also the PDI-P that elevated Gibran's political career by giving him the privilege of becoming a candidate in the Solo mayoral election which he won three years ago. The reasons for the break between the presidential family and the PDI-P remain unclear. Keywords :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/dont-pit-me-against-jokowi-prabowo-warns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos