Men's basketball signs Stinson and Touré





STANFORD, California. Stanford men's basketball has brought in the first two recruits under Anne and Tony Joseph's director of men's basketball Kyle Smith. Evan Stinson (Cheney, Wash.) and Tallis Touré (Roseville, Calif.) have signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Cardinal. “We are excited to announce the signings of Evan Stinson and Tallis Touré. They are exceptional prospects who fit the style of play we are looking for,” Smith said. “These two excellent young men will be a great fit for Stanford – they understand the benefits of making a lifelong decision to attend Stanford. Evan and Tallis will thrive in this environment and will be people who will bring Stanford basketball to life proud.” Stinson joins the Cardinal as a 6-7 forward from Cheney, Washington. A consensus three-star player ranked No. 129 by On3 and the No. 2 overall player in Washington State, Stinson is one of the top shooters in the 2024 class, and he's headed to The Farm as a two-time No. 1 overall selection. All-Greater Spokane League team. He averaged 25 points, five rebounds and five assists per game for Cheney. “Evan is a long, slender winger who possesses the ability to pass, make difficult, angular mid-range shots and long-range jump shots. His length and decision-making make him a valuable asset as a defender and rebounder as well.” Toure stands 6-11 out of nearby Roseville, Calif., and is rated as a three-star signing by Rivals and ESPN. The hidden gem of the 2024 class, Touré is a versatile big man who can extend his range to the 3-point line and block shots – he shot 39% from beyond the arc with an average of 18, 7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. in West Park. Touré was named the 2024 All-Foothill Valley League Most Valuable Player and was a two-time first-team All-FVL selection. “Tallis is an emerging talent with excellent length and size. He is a unique center with the ability to play multiple spots offensively. He has shown the ability to make perimeter shots and throw passes. He is a good shot blocker who can provide rim protection right away, and he should be a great understudy for Maxime in his final season.”

