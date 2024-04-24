ITA JUCO Men's Regional Awards 2024





The Intercollegiate Tennis Association is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 ITA JUCO Mens Regional Award. Each year, the ITA recognizes coaches and players for excellence on the court and in their communities throughout the season . The JUCO Playing Awards include: Wilson ITA Coach of the Year, ITA Assistant Coach of the Year, Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship, ITA Rookie of the Year, ITA Most Improvement Sophomore, ITA Sophomore Player of the Year and ITA Community Service Award. The national award winners will be announced next Sunday, May 12. Fast travel Region I | Region II | Region III | Region IV Region I Regional Award Winners Price Winner School Wilson ITA Coach of the Year Nathan Castro City of Fresno ITA Assistant Coach of the Year Dmitri Dzyuba Sculpin Arthur Ashe Leadership and sportsmanship Brett Yackovich Bakery ITA Rookie of the Year Jean-Baptiste Badon Glendale ITA Most Improved Sophomore Andy Zau Glendale ITA Sophomore Player of the Year Cody Ray Emery Ventura Region II Regional Award Winners Price Winner School Wilson ITA Coach of the Year Dash Connell Tyler ITA Assistant Coach of the Year Chris Singer Tyler ITA Rookie of the Year Samer Al Tori Tyler ITA Most Improved Sophomore Dan Persson Tyler ITA Sophomore Player of the Year Juan Carlos Garcia Tyler Region III Regional Award Winners Price Winner School Wilson ITA Coach of the Year Michael Metz It's early ITA Assistant Coach of the Year Juan Pinilla Jones Arthur Ashe Leadership and sportsmanship Dawson do Jones ITA Rookie of the Year Gabriel Masu Doe ITA Most Improved Sophomore Sébastien Vaquero Meridian ITA Sophomore Player of the Year Fabien Juárez Doe ITA Community Service Award Winner: Meridian Community College Region IV Regional Award Winners Price Winner School Wilson ITA Coach of the Year Bobby Cashman East Florida State ITA Assistant Coach of the Year Matthew Rodgers ABAC Arthur Ashe Leadership and sportsmanship Matthew Rodgers ABAC ITA Rookie of the Year Gian Rodriguez Sumter South Carolina ITA Most Improved Sophomore clay page Coastal Alabama – South ITA Sophomore Player of the Year Hugo Car East Florida State – Advertisement –

