Student designs winning poster for charity fashion show – Sentinel and Enterprise





PEPPERELL — Award-winning graphic design is always in style at Nashoba Valley Technical High School, and this spring was no different. When Jodie Lasonde and Laurie Dillon were planning their seventh annual charity fashion show at Westford Regency, they again turned to students in Nashoba Tech's design and visual communications program to design the poster to promote the show. The design created by Amon Leon, a sophomore at Pepperell, was selected from the submissions. “After receiving several choices, we chose Amon Leon's design. We thought his design was amazing,” Dillon said. The fashion show, titled “You Are Enough,” took place March 23 at the Westford Regency in collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital to benefit suicide prevention. Amon submitted a poster for last year's exhibit, but another student's design was selected. This year, he decided to take a different direction. “We had done the same project last year and I decided to look at projects done by other students and revisit my own design from last year,” Amon said. “I thought I was going to kind of break away from that and do something different. We discovered different compositional ideas, so I went in a different direction. Amon created his winning design almost entirely in Photoshop. The fashion show was covered by NBC News Boston, which interviewed Amon for its broadcast. Amon said in the interview that the fact that the event benefited suicide prevention was a big motivator. “A lot of the class felt very motivated to do the best job they could at this event because it’s about suicide prevention,” he said. “It’s an issue that concerns many of us and is very close to my heart, so I really tried to put my best into it.” Dillon said she and Lasonde were excited to work with Nashoba Tech students in Nathan Meharg’s design and visual class because they do great work. She said the poster went a long way in promoting the show. “This show was sold out,” Dillon said. “The success of this show is not limited to the funds raised. It was also about the travels, the stories and the hope it brought us, our role models and those in attendance to prevent suicide. -Nashoba Valley Technical High School

