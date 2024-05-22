Model sues Diddy, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her – NBC4 Washington

A woman who says she feels “a moral obligation to speak out” after a series of abuse allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs filed a lawsuit against the hip-hop mogul, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her more than 20 years ago.

Crystal McKinney claimed in the complaint filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court that she was attacked at the rapper's New York studio in 2003.

McKinney's allegations follow a series of trials others who accused the star of sexual and physical abuse, once burp And serious illegal activity. His complaint was filed a few days later video was made public of Diddy beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie during an attack in 2016, she detailed in a since-settled lawsuit.

Representatives for Combs, 54, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Downloaded combs apologies to social networks this weekend, calling his behavior in the video inexcusable and saying he was going through a difficult time in his life when the attack happened. He said he went to therapy and entered rehab soon after, and is working to become a better man.

Diddy is breaking his silence following the release of a viral video appearing to show him beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel. CNN was the first to obtain the footage and reported that it was taken in 2016. On May 19, Sean Diddy Combs took to Instagram to address the video. It's so hard to reflect on the darkest moments of your life, but sometimes you have to do it.

He has previously denied all allegations of abuse and wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name.

McKinney, who was a 22-year-old model at the time of the alleged assault, met Combs at a Men's Fashion Week event at Cipriani Downtown in Manhattan, and Combs said she was going to be successful one day as a model and promised he would help her career, she said in the suit.

Combs invited her to his studio, where one of his associates offered her a marijuana joint and told her you've never had weed like this before, the lawsuit states.

The plaintiff later realized Combs had mixed the joint with a narcotic or other intoxicant, according to the lawsuit.

Combs allegedly pressured McKinney to smoke more and drink alcohol, even though she was severely intoxicated, according to the suit.

Seeing that the plaintiff was very intoxicated, Combs asked the plaintiff to follow him and he physically led the plaintiff to the bathroom, according to the lawsuit. Combs then forced her to perform a sex act, she claims in the lawsuit.

McKinney's lawyers declined to comment Tuesday.

McKinney, in her lawsuit, said she was dizzy after the alleged sexual assault in the bathroom and passed out in Diddy's studio. She woke up in a taxi and realized she had been sexually assaulted, she claims in the suit, which also says she kept the clothes she wore that night in a plastic bag. plastic.

McKinney said in the lawsuit that after the alleged sexual assault, her modeling opportunities dried up and she believes Combs “blackballed” her.

McKinney “became severely depressed when she began blaming herself for the assault and sabotage of her own career,” the lawsuit says. She even feared retaliation from Combs, according to the suit.

The suit does not specify a dollar amount, but seeks damages for pain and suffering as well as punitive damages.

The suit names Combs, along with Bad Boy Records and Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John Clothing and Universal Music Group.

Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McKinneys is the seventh lawsuit filed in recent months against Combs, known for his music career and for founding Bad Boy Records, as well as television shows like Making the Band and movie appearances.

Ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura Combs continued in November and alleged rape and abuse, including punching, kicking and kicking during their relationship. A settlement has been reached The next day.

The other trials are ongoing.

Combs are a is the subject of a federal criminal investigationand agents searched his properties this spring.

A source close to the investigation told NBC News in March that three women and a man had been questioned by federal officials in Manhattan over allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of narcotics and illegal firearms.

Federal agents searched the rappers' homes in Los Angeles and Miami. Three sources familiar with the matter told NBC News that guns were found at his home, but no additional details were provided.

Aaron Dyer, one of Combs' attorneys, released a statement following the searches and said Combs was never arrested but had spoken and cooperated with authorities. He described the searches as an ambush, saying there had been a rush to judgment based on baseless accusations made in civil suits.

No criminal or civil liability has been established for any of the allegations, Dyer said. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every day to clear his name.

