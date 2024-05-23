94-year-old grandmother realizes her dream of wearing a wedding dress





In all the countries — At 94, Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker finally achieved her lifelong dream: wearing a wedding dress. This comes almost 7 decades after her wedding in which she never got the chance to wear a wedding dress due to racial segregation. In 1952, when Tucker got married, black people were not allowed into Southern bridal shops. So, she stuck to a blue mermaid-style dress borrowed from someone, while her husband Lehman Tucker wore a yellow sport coat and white pants, according to WVTM13. The idea was born when Tucker's granddaughter, Angela Strozier, heard her whispering her wish to try on a wedding dress while watching a wedding scene at Coming to America. Inspired, Strozier and the family made an appointment for Tucker at David's Bridal. “When I walked into the bridal boutique, this dress had my name on it,” she recalls. “Oh, it was so beautiful…I was in heaven.” Tucker's family captured the emotional moment with photos and videos, showing her in a stunning white floral lace dress with a matching veil. “I am getting married!” she said on the video. Even though Tucker didn't buy the dress, she was deeply moved by her grandchildren's efforts. “I looked in the mirror to see who it was,” Tucker said. “Yeah, I was really excited!” I felt good ! I told you, it was like I was getting married! » Tucker, who has four children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, lost her husband in 1975. Additionally, Tucker fought tirelessly for civil rights in Alabama, registering as a voter and working as an election official in 1963. After 57 years of dedicated service, Martha retired as Chief Election Official in November 2020. The Birmingham City Council and Mayor Randall Woodfin honored his exceptional commitment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blacknews.com/news/martha-mae-ophelia-moon-tucker-94-year-old-grandmother-fulfills-dream-wearing-wedding-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos