Wyoming defensive lineman transfer Gavin Meyer is committed to USC football





Finally, USC has landed a defensive lineman from the transfer portal. Wyoming Handover Gavin Meijer to the Trojans on Wednesday. He made the announcement on social media with defensive line coach Eric Henderson's mantra, DAWGWORK, included in the message. Meyer spent the last four years at nose tackle at Wyoming. Over the past two seasons, he was part of the Cowboys' defensive line rotation and played in 26 games, making 66 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He started six games in 2022 but was used more as a rotation player at Wyoming in 2023, when he logged 351 defensive snaps. For comparison, Bear Alexander played 660 defensive snaps for USC last season. Meyer is 6-foot-4 and 282 pounds. BECOME A VIP MEMBER OF USCFOOTBALL.COM TODAY! You can subscribe now for 30% off the regular annual membership price! Don't miss a chance to get the best USC Trojan athletics coverage in the world at a huge discount! Click on this link to go to our sign up page and once you're in you'll have 365 day access to all our VIP content, the Peristyle premium message board (the oldest and busiest Trojan football message board out there), our weekly insider War Room features and much more! Meyer did very well Pro football focus last season. He earned an overall defensive grade of 77.9, a run defense grade of 77.9 and a pass rush grade of 70.7. Meyer's overall defensive rating and run defense grade are both better than the grades of any USC interior defensive lineman from last season. The addition of Meyer will help fill the void left behind Isaiah Raikes, the nose tackle USC added from Texas A&M in the winter transfer portal. Raikes transferred to Chestnut brown during spring term at the end of USC's spring camp after just three months on campus. The Trojans lost another defensive lineman in this window as a second-year freshman Deijon Laffitte. Back in April, Lincoln Riley addressed the situation on USC's defensive line, calling the position “a necessity.” “A defensive lineman is probably the biggest need,” he said. “God didn't make many of those guys. That is the most immediate need for us.' Before landing Meyer, the USC staff tried to add defensive line help earlier this season, but missed their two main targets: Derrick Harmonwho exchanged State of Michigan for OregonAnd Jermayne Lolefrom whom the switch was made Louisvilledetermined Oklahoma, but ultimately chose Texas. The Trojans also tried to add an edge rusher in this portal window, but that didn't work out. Gavin Meijer Meyer will compete for playing time with Alexander, Kobe Pepewho started on the inside of the defensive line in USC's spring game and is a redshirt sophomore Elijah Hugheswhich the staff attaches great importance to. Anthony Luke And Nate Clifton are two other linemen who can play on the inside or on the perimeter. USC's other traditional defensive tackles are all inexperienced and likely won't play much in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://247sports.com/college/usc/article/gavin-meyer-wyoming-defensive-lineman-transfer-commits-to-usc-football-lincoln-riley-eric-henderson-232049220/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos