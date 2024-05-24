Discover the beauty of sustainable fashion at BIJOU – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indianapolis Traffic





INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Fashion enthusiasts and sustainability advocates are gearing up for an exclusive event that aims to merge opulence and eco-consciousness. JEWELa luxury fashion event hosted by locals wardrobe stylist Laura Walterspromises an evening of elegance, education and environmental awareness. The event, which is expected to take place at Creative space project (1525 Prospect Street, Indianapolis) will feature a selection of vintage and designer products on Saturday, June 1, with a strong focus on sustainability. Attendees can expect a unique blend of high-end fashion and eco-friendly practices, while supporting local businesses committed to sustainable principles. Independent stylist and owner of Style Riot, Laura Walters. (Photo provided/Style Riot) Walters, the visionary behind BIJOU, shares the inspiration behind the event: “I created BIJOU for two very important reasons. The first is that as someone whose career is in fashion, I feel it is my responsibility to continue to advocate for the environment, particularly given the large carbon footprint of the fashion industry. the fashion. Incorporating sustainable practices into the luxury fashion industry is not only environmentally friendly, but also promotes innovation and creativity. “By adopting sustainable practices such as using eco-friendly materials, reducing waste and minimizing energy consumption, luxury brands can mitigate their ecological footprint and help preserve our planet ” Walters explains. The event will feature a carefully curated selection of vendors who share a passion for sustainability, quality and uniqueness. Participating sellers include Annie Stultz, Lunch Money Boutique, Lux & Ivy, Nuova Vita Vintage, The Toggery REsale, Zodiac Vintage and vintage watches by Christopher West. Attendees can expect a range of experiences, including custom cocktails prepared by Milkman's Daughter mixologists, decadent bites, live music and an informal panel discussion with vintage and consignment collectors. Walters highlights the importance of balancing exclusivity and accessibility in luxury fashion. “One approach is to redefine luxury not only in terms of exclusivity and price, but also in terms of craftsmanship, quality and sustainability,” says Walters. Collaborations with various designers and initiatives to support ethical production practices enhance inclusiveness while maintaining a sense of luxury. Looking ahead, Walters envisions a future where sustainable luxury fashion is embraced and celebrated. “Events like ours play a crucial role in shaping this future by providing a platform to educate and inspire individuals on the benefits of sustainable fashion,” expresses Walters. BIJOU aims to challenge misconceptions surrounding second-hand clothing and highlight treasures found in vintage stores and consignment stores. Through education, exposure and a focus on the joy of discovery, BIJOU hopes to pave the way for a future where sustainable luxury fashion is the norm. (Photo provided/Style Riot) PREVIOUS COVERAGE

