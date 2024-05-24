Sony says it is focused on creativity – games, movies, music, sensors and IP – and not on gadgets.





TOKYO — Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony said it is focusing on creativity in movies, anime and video games, rather than outdated gadgets.

Outlining the company's strategy on Thursday, CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said Sony is helping creative professionals deliver so-called “kando,” or experiences that move the heart.

Yoshida did not comment on reports that Tokyo-based Sony and Apollo Global Management were interested in buying Paramount Global.

Yoshida said the company now focuses on the creative process itself, rather than on legendary products of the past such as the Walkman portable music player and Trinitron color television. He said synergy is no longer between entertainment and electronics, but is determined by intellectual property spanning anime, music, games and movies.

The company will continue to support people's creativity through technology, he said in an online briefing.

Sony is adapting to a tough environment as rivals make cheaper, more competitive electronics and critics say its forays into movies, music and other entertainment categories may not be profitable.

Sony has invested approximately 1.5 trillion yen (10 billion dollars) over the past six years to strengthen its content creation, starting with its acquisition of EMI Music Publishing in 2018.

In 2021, the company acquired Crunchyroll, which has more than 13 million paid subscribers and distributes Japanese anime worldwide, as well as YOASOBI, a Japanese music duo that incorporates Vocaloid technology (singing voice synthesis software) and attracts fans around the world.

According to Yoshida, Sony's real-time computing technology that records these moments is used in cameras at sporting events because it can capture fast-moving subjects without distortion.

Yoshida said the technology is used in news reporting and editing, as well as 3-D video and computer graphics, including in hit movies such as “Godzilla Minus One,” and games based on the movements of human athletes.

Sony recently announced that its quarterly profit rose to 189 billion yen ($1.2 billion) from 141 billion yen in the same period last year. The PlayStation games console maker's quarterly sales rose 14 percent to 3.48 trillion yen ($22 billion).

But Sony's profit fell 3 percent to 970 billion yen ($6.2 billion) in the fiscal year through March due to poor performance in its financial services unit, which will be partially diverted next year.

