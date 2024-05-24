Politics
Why British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a snap election for July 4, says expert
(LONDON) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a snap general election in the United Kingdom on July 4, although he has until January next year to hold one. Sunak, the leader of the ruling Conservative Party, and leaders of other political parties have already started their election campaign.
On a rainy Wednesday, the 44-year-old made a surprise announcement outside the Prime Minister's official residence at 10 Downing Street in London. Unlike the United States, the British parliamentary system grants the ruling party a five-year term and allows it to call an election at any time.
ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman says Sunak's unexpected announcement is partly intended to demonstrate his confidence as his Conservative Party faces an uphill battle to extend its 14 years in power, years marked by a succession of generally unsuccessful leaders amid growing domestic problems.
Start Here spoke to Longman about the upcoming snap elections, what they're likely to do, and the problems facing Britons and their leaders.
START HERE: James, I guess July 4th doesn't matter there, but if you're the Prime Minister and you have the power to set an election date, I guess you do at a time that you believe will be beneficial to you. . Why was it so sudden?
LONGMAN: Well, I mean, it's just our system. And I think it was a Prime Minister in Rishi Sunak who was just trying to play one last hand, maybe trying to show confidence, to take a chance, to roll the dice. Because, you know, most people assume that his ruling party, the Conservatives, will lose the next election. It's just a question of how much.
Now this was a huge shock. The idea that he was going to call an election soon had been brewing for some time, but we just didn't know when. The British system is a parliamentary system. Basically, the ruling party has been in power for five years and can choose to call an election at any time. We thought he was going to wait as long as possible to remain Prime Minister, so that the Conservatives would stay in government. We thought maybe we were going to run into the US election in November, maybe even into January, to try to see some sort of economic recovery and sell to the country, you know, it's not if bad, things get better. .
But no, he made this shocking announcement. I have to say it was all rather depressing. He stood in the rain outside Downing Street. He didn't look like a man about to announce an election; in fact, it looked like he was about to resign. There was a moment when someone with a loudspeaker at the end of Downing Street played Things Can Only Get Better, which was the theme of Labour's winning 1997 election campaign. So it was all pretty miserable. I think the Labor Party, the opposition, will be very happy with the start of the elections. But look, it's been 14 years of Tory control in Britain. Most people think they won't win the election. He's trying to take the bull by the horns, if you will. But it wasn't a very confident start.
START HERE: What's wrong with his party, with the conservatives. I mean, what's going on that's so politically damaging right now?
LONGMAN: Well, there is the economic situation which is bad all over the world. You know, inflation has been high in many countries. In the United States, people are worried about their bills. It's exactly the same situation in Great Britain. The war in Ukraine has led to a rise in energy prices. COVID, the pandemic has caused huge labor shortages. So there were problems beyond the control of this Conservative government.
But overall, people think the country is stagnating. We are currently experiencing a huge crisis with sewage being dumped into our waterways. We have an NHS, the National Health Service, which is not working. We have huge waiting lists for surgeries, with ambulances waiting outside hospitals. Built many schools in buildings that were not fit for purpose. In almost every way, people are looking at different issues within society and saying: The country isn't really seeing the benefits of 14 years of Conservative government.
Added to this is the political aspect of all this, because the Conservative Party seems to have eaten itself. We have had successive prime ministers and leaders. Remember David Cameron, he had to step down because he wanted the UK to stay in Europe. Brexit has therefore torn the party apart. Since his time in office we've had Theresa May, then Boris Johnson, then Liz Truss, and now Rishi Sunak, and it's come one after the other. So I think there is a general feeling in the country that the Conservative Party is a dying party and they have done themselves a disservice by projecting that image. It will be difficult for any party, after 14 years in power, to give the image that they are the ones who have the solutions, because every time they say: “We will solve a problem”, people say: “Well, what have you been doing for the last 14 years?” The big question is: who will replace them?
START HERE: So if it's not the Conservative Party, you would assume that if Rishi Sunak is the one calling the election he would consider himself the favorite, but who is the favorite then, if not him?
LONGMAN: Well, he's going to lead the Conservative Party in this election, so there won't be a Conservative leadership battle, another one, thank God. But the most likely prime minister will be Keir Starmer, who is the leader of the Labor Party. I've been out of power for a while, like I said, 14 years. He has been leader of the Labor Party for five years. He's not much of a showman, I think that's an understatement. He is not charismatic, he would be more critical. Boring. his detractors might say: I don't know if you've ever seen Mr. Bean in the United States, but he's a bit like that. He has horn-rimmed glasses and is a former prosecutor. He's not someone who can necessarily, you know, rouse the crowds. But I think after 14 years of Conservative government and all the psychodrama of Brexit, Boris Johnson and Partygate, maybe people in this country are ready to get a little bored.
But his problem, Keir Starmer, is that people don't know much about him. So that’s the goal of this campaign. Six hundred and fifty deputies sit in Parliament. Now, if they currently had a Labor majority, they would be so far from the result of 2019, which saw a massive Conservative majority under Boris Johnson, that they would have to make a massive change. So that’s all to play for.
START HERE: It’s true. This sometimes results in power-sharing agreements: you vote for the party, not the person. So let's see how this all plays out. But the timing is really crazy here. James Longman, over in London. Thank you so much.
Copyright 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://southernillinoisnow.com/2024/05/23/why-british-pm-rishi-sunak-called-snap-election-for-july-4-according-to-expert/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a snap election for July 4, says expert
- VIDEO: In action worthy of Bollywood, police drive car into hospital ward to arrest attacker
- Discover the beauty of sustainable fashion at BIJOU – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indianapolis Traffic
- Sony says it is focused on creativity – games, movies, music, sensors and IP – and not on gadgets.
- Meet Chat Xi PT, the new AI chatbot that gives answers based on the Chinese President's thoughts Firstpost
- Donald Trump suffered two legal losses on the same day
- How Narendra Modi's personality cult was formed by a powerful Hindu nationalist group with a dark history
- Turkey will pay for Russian S-400s in rubles or pounds, says Erdogan
- At 75 years old, NYC Ballet is aging. Its audience is getting younger and younger – and that's the plan | Entertainment
- Mountaineers emerge in SBC tournament victory over Coastal
- Best Performing Stock ETFs of the Month
- New AI Model Sets Digital Pathology Benchmark for Superior Cancer Diagnosis