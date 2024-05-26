BLACKPINK's Lisa wore a dress made from recycled water bottle lids





BLACKPINK's Lisa turned heads on Sunday as she stopped in Monaco wearing an ensemble made from entirely recycled materials. While surrounded by yachts and the ultra-rich, Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, opted for a short ensemble that was both stunning and durable. The pop star wore a custom outfit made from 80% recycled water bottle caps and 20% clear food containers from emerging Thai brand PIPATCHARA. Lisa shared a series of photos of the outfit with her more than 103 million Instagram followers while attending the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix. Lisa paired the look with nude strappy heels and a mini Louis Vuitton bag. She captioned the post, Pit stop in Monaco, and showed off her dark makeup and bangs. Instagram Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. Bangkok-based brand PIPATCHARA was created by sisters Pipatchara and Jittrinee Kaeojinda, who wanted to create a sustainable, community-focused brand in a time where fast fashion is becoming an increasingly harmful practice. Not only has the brand dressed big names such as Anne Hathaway, Olivia Rodrigo and Lupita Nyong'o, but it also strives to teach its communities about sustainable practices and lifestyles. “We knew that teaching artisan skills was a way to help supplement income and create a truly sustainable, community-focused lifestyle brand, which was important to us,” Pipatchara said in a Press release. Many brands and consumers have taken steps to try to reduce the ever-growing piles of clothing that end up in landfills and washed up on other countries' shores by creating products from recycled or sustainably sourced materials. Lisa sharing an upcycling brand with her millions of followers and fans will hopefully inspire others to start buying clothes second-hand or from brands that take the climate crisis seriously. See: 6 eco-friendly brands that do just that.

