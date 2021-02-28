TikTok style star Nicole Stephens can pull off any decade





The 90s are my favorite, for sure! The ’90s were such a cool era in fashion, and I feel like it most closely matches my personality. Hip-hop and Distraught inspired many fashion trends (like checkered tube tops) that I use in my current wardrobe today. 2. What was the most difficult fashion era to succeed and why? The 50s are the hardest fashion era to pull off, as it’s harder to find the type of clothing in stores unless it’s vintage. 3. Let’s talk about your closet. Where do you find most of your parts and what have you been in lately? A lot of my clothes come from online clothing stories, thrift stores, and vintage shops. I was in an alternate style, with a mix of everything. I’ll never be able to stick to one look. TikTok: courtesy of @ nico1eodeon 4. What is the most special piece in your wardrobe? I should say my fire flame platform boots. 5. Do you have any views on new trends or new challenges you want to try? I wanted to try on outfits inspired by the songs! 6. You also recreate movie outfits a lot! What’s your favorite fashion movie and what look would you recreate? My favorite fashion movie is Distraught and the look I would like to recreate is her checkered outfit in one of the opening scenes. TikTok: courtesy of @ nico1eodeon 7. What is your favorite TikTok of all time? And which one took you the longest? My favorite TikTok I’ve created of all time is the 80s and 90s inspired outfit video. It was one of the first outfit videos I made that went viral. The TikTok that would take the most time would be the fashion over the decades video I made. I remember it took me all night to finish and I got school the next day. TikTok: courtesy of @ nico1eodeon

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos