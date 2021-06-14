Fashion
Australia’s most popular men’s haircuts in 2021, experts say
This is Men’s Health Week in Australia and what better time to look at the country’s most popular haircuts for 2021. Rather than pulling these haircuts out of a hat, we reached out to some of Australia’s most respected barbers to see what the men ask.
Men are no longer expected to wear short hairstyles, as everything from a trendy cut to luscious locks that fall well below the shoulders is commonplace in modern society. Australian men, in particular, might be seen to be in a world of their own when it comes to interesting and unique hairstyles, with the mullet – and even the dreaded skull – being hairstyles that have been exported to other countries.
We’re also a nation that likes to stay on trend as much as possible, keeping up to date with the latest looks to make sure we’re never “too last season”. With that in mind, DMARGE reached out to some of the top barbershops in the country to find out what the most popular haircuts for Australian men are in 2021.
RELATED: Daily Grooming Rituals Are The Secret To Better Mental Health
# 1 Skin Fade Crop
Trent Pridmore, Founder and CEO of The barber of the Emporium, which has three stores in Brisbane and one in Bondi Beach, has noticed slightly different trends from its customers. One of the most popular haircuts for men he’s seen is the skin fade crop, an entirely modern haircut if there is one.
Discolored skin, as the name suggests, is one that exposes a fair amount of skin on the side of the head, with just a short hairstyle – the crop – on the top of the head. If you want to emulate this cut yourself, Trent says that “for a skin fade as short as possible on the sides, blended into a 1, and with a textured crop on top.”
RELATED: Sleek Military-Approved Hairstyles And Haircuts For Men To Get In 2021
And as we all know, we can never completely recreate the look the barber gives us when we’re at home, but to get as close as possible, Trent says to apply “a matte clay type product on the hair. towel-dried hair and work with your hands until you are satisfied with the result.
“In dry hair (you will probably need a blow dryer), use a texturizing powder and again, work with your hands until you are satisfied.”
# 2 The gentleman’s cut
A smooth, suave haircut, the Gentleman’s Cut, as it’s called, is one we suspect many downtown workers are likely to want to embrace for its sophisticated yet sleek nature, which can transport you from the boardroom. at the bar.
For this cut, Trent says to ask for a “fade of a 1 on the back and sides, blended into a side part. Push it up and back and side over top.”
“We love to thin out the hair [in the shop] rather than leaving thick, square lines so that they grow more naturally.
“For styling at home, use a matte pomade cream on towel-dried hair and comb it where you want it.”
# 3 smooth back
Another hairstyle favored by young professionals is the smooth back. High-gloss hairstyle, it also has its place in the corporate workspace as well as in more casual contexts. You will need a good length of hair to achieve a really successful smooth hairstyle, so make sure you have the patience to grow it out if it’s new to you.
RELATED: The Best Sleek and Shiny Men’s Hairstyles Ideas That Will Turn Heads
When at the barber, Trent says to ask for “short, pushed back and sides on top.” And for styling at home, apply your favorite pomade to towel-dried hair and comb in place, but for a more natural look, use your fingers instead.
# 4 Classic Scissor Cutter
They are called classics for a reason. A scissor cut is so timeless because it forces the barber to go back to basics, before the invention of the hair clipper, and simply wield a pair of scissors to work its magic.
Trent adds that a classic scissor cut is “similar to the men’s cut, but is kept a bit longer and uses scissors for a longer, more textured look that feels more natural and softer.” Thinning the hair here definitely makes a difference for the better. “
“To style at home, apply a conditioning cream to towel-dried hair, or you can apply a texture spray first, dry your hair lightly and then apply the cream. Then, simply style with your hands until you are satisfied with the result.
Nathan Jancuaskas, founder of Men’s business adds that he and his team have also noticed “a lot more emphasis on scissor work rather than skin discolorations”, with some classic short hairstyles proving particularly popular, including “French cuts and Caesar cuts “.
# 5 Mule Mohawk
Finally, this is Australia after all, so it’s no surprise that a mullet is on a list of the most popular haircuts. For Trent and his team, he says “we like to try and keep them a bit more upscale rather than full bogan, so ask for a 4/5 on the top and sides, with a tight burst fade to the sides.”
“For a more polished look, ask for the back to be tapered.”
As far as styling goes, Trent asks us, “Does this really matter to the mullet lover?” “
“Seriously, if you see your mom for a Sunday roast, use texturizing powder in dry hair and style your hair with your hands so that at least you look like you’ve made an effort.”
Nathan adds that Men’s Biz has also “seen a preference for longer styles with guys coming out of lockdown or unable to get their hair cut last year, and taking advantage of the extra length.
These longer haircuts include “mullet inspired looks, curtain hairstyles, faux hawks, pompadours and quiffs.”
Read more
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]