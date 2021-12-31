MPs overhaul: unions demand that the conclusions of the investigation be made public | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson faces yet another headache over the scandal surrounding the funding for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment after Labor demanded that the findings of an investigation be made public after reports exonerate him .

Calls for all evidence to be turned over to parliament’s standards commissioner, amid fears of whitewashing in Whitehall, have led the PM to try to prevent the saga from escalating.

Lord Geidt, the independent interest adviser, is investigating whether he was misled in an initial spring investigation into whether Johnson was aware of payments to cover redecorating his apartment above of n ° 11.

Although Johnson told Geidt he knew nothing about donations to fund the makeover until immediately before news reports in February 2021, the Election Commission revealed that the PM had exchanged WhatsApp messages with the donor, Lord Brownlow, in November 2020 to obtain additional funds. The watchdog fined the Conservatives more than 17,000 for breaking donation reporting laws.

The Financial Times said on Thursday that Geidt had exchanged several letters with Johnson and that while he would criticize the Prime Minister’s behavior, he would not change his original ruling that there had been no wrongdoing.

A senior government source confirmed the result to The Guardian, and Geidt is expected to release the letters early in the new year.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labor Party, said the leak would only highlight the deep flaws in that system. She asked Geidt to release her findings immediately and turn the evidence over to Kathryn Stone, the Standards Commissioner. Stone is reportedly considering launching his own investigation into whether Johnson violated the MPs code of conduct.

Evidence Rayner said they should be delivered includes the WhatsApp messages exchanged between Johnson and the conservative peer who initially covered some of the costs of the No.11 refurbishment.

A high-ranking Labor source said the PM ridiculed Geidt and the report’s result showed you can lie to him and get away with it.

Wendy Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrat’s chief whip, said people deserve proper answers, not another Whitehall whitewash and Johnson only cares about getting out of the woods.

Tory MPs believed Johnson’s exemption avoided triggering events that could have ended in calls for his resignation if it was discovered that he had broken the ministerial code. However, they remained skeptical about whether that would be enough to win back the trust of his disgruntled backbench MPs.

A minister said: This is a guy who is the political equivalent of a cat. He burned his nine lives and may have recovered one, but there are still very few left. He now needs a period of calm and quiet realization.

Another frontbencher added resentment caused by the scandal: It’s stuck and it will take a long time for the Prime Minister to get rid of the image.

Other senior Tories have pointed out that regardless of the outcome of the reports, they still think Johnson’s defense is questionable at best. One of them suggested that the prime minister may find it difficult to regain his credibility in any meaningful way.

Caroline Slocock, director of the Civil Exchange think tank and former private secretary to Margaret Thatcher, told the Guardian that Stone should launch an investigation.

She said, likening the situation to the political satire of the 1980s: It sounds like classic Yes the Prime Minister the Prime Minister knew and did not know both the financing of his apartment and was both open and not open to Lord Geidt by hiding WhatsApp exchanges.

Slocock added that the result showed the need for a genuinely independent advisor on ministerial standards, independently appointed and able to investigate breaches of the ministerial code without the permission of the prime minister.

Dr Catherine Haddon, a senior researcher at the Institute for Government, agreed that Geidt must show that he can still be an effective watchdog by pushing for the report to be released imminently and seeking to acquire more powers and independence so that this situation can never happen. again.

She said while Johnson may feel relieved to have been cleared, the wallpaper saga is unlikely to be over and the investigation has seriously damaged public confidence in the Ministerial Code investigations.

The Cabinet Office said it would not comment on the speculation and highlighted the mandate of the Geidts inquiry, which said its advice to the prime minister would be released in due course.