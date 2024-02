Defeated candidates in Indonesian elections call for parliamentary inquiry

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Two unsuccessful candidates in last week's Indonesian presidential election have urged parliament to look into complaints of irregularities that arose in the run-up to the election. The call comes despite comments from independent observers that there was no sign of systematic fraud in the world's largest single-day election, apart from problems such as outdated voter lists or delays in the ballot. While official results are not expected until March 20, unofficial tallies show Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto won the race in a single round of voting, with about 58% of the vote. Rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo are expected to have received 25% and 17%, respectively, with a preliminary tally from election authorities showing a similar split. However, without providing evidence, both losing camps complained of voter intimidation, manipulation of state institutions and misuse of state resources, such as social funds, during the campaign electoral to influence the outcome of the elections. On Monday, Ganjar called for an investigation when Parliament resumed on March 5. “Something like this needs to be investigated,” he said. “At a minimum, Parliament should hold a hearing.” Anies, a former governor of the capital Jakarta, said Tuesday his camp was “ready to participate” in a parliamentary inquiry that will allow lawmakers to investigate the government's actions. “We consider this a good initiative.” Anies does not belong to any political party but is supported by three while Ganjar is supported by two, including the largest party in Parliament, the PDI-P. Incumbent President Joko Widodo has been criticized for his tacit support for Prabowo and his attempts to influence the outcome in the run-up to polling day, but he and his allies have denied the accusations. An investigation would be difficult to launch because it would require support from lawmakers, said Arya Fernandes of the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Even if the investigation is approved, its result will not be able to overturn the election results,” he added, but will instead aim to put pressure on the new government. Prabowo, who lost the last two presidential elections in 2014 and 2019, challenged the result twice in Indonesia's Constitutional Court, citing widespread cheating. These measures provoked violent street protests. Both efforts, however, were rejected. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aol.com/news/defeated-indonesian-election-candidates-call-092230969.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos