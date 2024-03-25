Acknowledging that PDIP won the 2024 legislative elections, Hasto: not easy amid “abuse of power” perpetrated by President Joko Widodo





JawaPos.com – PDI DPP Perjuangan feels grateful that he was able to win the legislative elections three times in a row, even though the political party with the symbol of the white-nosed bull suffered political attacks in the 2024 elections. The secretary general of the PDI Perjuangan, Hasto Kristiyanto, said that his political party managed to win 110 seats from the DPR RI. “After consolidating the ranks of the DPD and the DPC, the PDIP DPP, of course, although judging by the seats of the DPR RI, the gain based on temporary estimates is 110 seats of the DPR RI, we express our gratitude At least in the midst of a very powerful attack as a test of the history of our PDI Perjuangan “can maintain its position as the winner of elections three times in a row,” said Hasto at the PDIP DPP office, Jalan Diponegoro , Central Jakarta, Monday (25/3). Hasto stressed that it will not be easy for the PDIP to win the 2024 legislative elections or win three consecutive elections amid abuse of power. “It was not easy in the midst of the rule of law issue which had fallen to its lowest level and then abuse of power “which was unfortunately done by President Joko Widodo, leading to fraud upstream, from legal engineering at the Constitutional Court, to the process level, all the way downstream,” Hasto said. Hasto hopes that all PDIP cadres can look optimistically at the results of the 2024 elections. Indeed, PDIP's results at the district or city level in the 2024 elections have increased compared to 2019. He noted that the number of seats obtained by the PDIP at the district or city level was 2,823 seats, an increase of 17 compared to the 2019 elections. “So at the district or city level, our acquisition actually increased from 2,806 in 2019 to 2,823 seats, an increase of 17 seats, so the penetration of various upstream and downstream frauds has a impact on the Indonesian DPR and the provincial DPRD, even on DPRD chairman of the PDIP based on calculations “There are 152 DPRD chairmen at the city district level, or 30 percent, while the vice chairmen are in 157 districts of the city,” Hasto said. He said that the existence of PDIP at the district/city level is very high if calculating the potential of the red political party to obtain the leadership seat of DPRD at level II. “If we measure the existence of the PDI struggle amid very powerful attacks at the district or city level, looking at the acquisition of the vice president and chairman of the DPRD, our existence is 60 percent against 514,” concluded Hasto.

