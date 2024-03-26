Ma aide teases possible meeting between China and Xi





An aide to former President Ma Ying-jeou () yesterday raised the possibility of Ma meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping () during his upcoming trip to China. Ma is just an ordinary citizen, having left the presidency eight years ago and does not hold any position in government or politics, said the head of the Foundation for Culture and education Ma Ying-jeou, Hsiao Hsu-tsen () in a radio interview. However, given the important history Ma and Xi made when they met in 2015, the former president of course hopes to have the opportunity to see an old friend again, Hsiao said. Photo courtesy of Pop Radio News Asked whether arrangements were being made for such a meeting, Hsiao said only that he hoped it would take place. However, since the delegation would be guests, the exact arrangements are left to the discretion of the Chinese side, he said. Ma, who served as president from 2008 to 2016, held a historic meeting with Xi in Singapore in 2015, marking the first meeting of leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949. Ma also became the first former Taiwanese president to visit China in the spring of last year, and on Monday his foundation announced that he planned to lead another student delegation to the country from Monday next week to April 11. The delegation is expected to visit businesses, visit sites of Chinese historical and cultural significance and have exchanges with university students from Beijing and Guangdong and Shaanxi provinces, the foundation said. The fact that this trip, unlike Mas's previous one, is to include a stopover in Beijing has given rise to speculation that a second Ma-Xi meeting may be in the works. Prime Minister Chen Chien-jen () said he respected the former president's right to visit China as a private citizen, but nevertheless hoped Ma would act in a way that meets the expectations of the Taiwanese public on issues related to sovereignty, democracy and peace. rule of law. Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je told reporters he was not opposed to Mas's visit, provided it was conducted on the basis of dignity and parity .

