Jokowi urged to examine background of Maluku regional secretary





AMBON, Siwalimanews – President Joko Widodo, as chairman of the final assessment team, acting regional head, was asked to pay attention to the background of the regional secretary of the Maluku Province, Sadli Ie. The reason is that it is widely understood that the Maluku Governor, Murad Ismail, will fight for the Maluku Provincial Regional Secretary, Sadli Ie, to become the Acting Maluku Governor. Constitutional law academic Unpatti, Sostones Sisinaru at Siwalima News via his cell phone, Monday (15/4) admitted that it was not a mistake on the part of the governor to propose the regional secretary of the Moluccas as acting governor. However, the governor must be careful when proposing the regional secretary of the Moluccas, given that currently the name of the regional secretary is still on the list of persons who will be investigated by the Higher Prosecutor's Office of the Moluccas regarding a a number of alleged cases of corruption. “That's good, but don't let this happen like in the case of Tanimbar Islands Regency, because there are traces of candidates for office who have already been reported by several summons by the prosecutor's office,” he said. Sisinaru pointed out. Read also:

Individual candidates must have a minimum support of 10 percent Sisinaru confirmed that there was a circular letter from the Attorney General requesting that court proceedings relating to court cases be covered during the elections, but after the elections, the Higher Prosecution had stated in the media that court cases which allegedly involved the name of the Attorney General The regional secretary of the Moluccas would be maintained. Sisinaru said this statement should attract special attention not only to the governor but also to the president as head of the TPA and Interior Minister Tito Karnavian. “That's not to say we don't like the regional secretary, the regional secretary is good, but there is a history of alleged legal problems, so it would be good for the governor and the president to look at the proposal. “Don't let not this happen like in KKT,” he explained. According to him, the Regional Secretariat should focus on regional secretarial tasks so that in future, if any problem arises, it does not disrupt ongoing government processes. Furthermore, in the coming months, the Moluccas will enter the dynamics of the process of simultaneous regional elections which requires the concentration of the acting governor. “Ideally, the acting governor should be just another person and then the regional secretary will concentrate on carrying out government functions, lest the wheels of government not work well because there are indications according to which the legal process is underway at the prosecutor's office,” he said. . Sisinaru also hopes that the President, as Chairman of the TPA, can listen to the aspirations and take into account the different conditions occurring in the Moluccas so that the person appointed as Acting Governor in the future does not have problems legal.(S-20)

