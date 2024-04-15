School records in the 400 meters and the triple jump are the highlight of the Bison Outdoor Classic





LEWISBURG, Pa. – Two Lehigh student-athletes added outdoor school records to the indoor school records they already held as the Mountain Hawks competed in the Bison Outdoor Classic this weekend. Senior Ashley hit now holds the Lehigh record in both the indoor and outdoor 400 meters as a junior Casey Talamini-Clement now owns both triple jump records. JUMPS

With her school record of 12.18 m in the triple jump, Talamini-Kelemen took fourth place. Laura Reigle came eighth in the pole vault with a mark of 3.70 m. Lillian Mauger was Lehigh's top finisher in the long jump, landing in fourth place with a jump of 5.63 meters. SPRINTS/HURDS

Struck won the 400 meters with a new school record of 54.10 Kasey White achieved a PR of 59.27. In the 400 meter hurdles, Grace Kennedy came fourth with a fourth all-time record of 1:02.29. CENTER DISTANCE/DISTANCE

Lucy Afansewicz earned her first collegiate victory in the 3000m with a PR of 10:05.20. Savanah Beavers achieved a PR in the 10,000m with 36:31.38 and Andrine Larsen set a PR in the 5000m (18:14.49). At the 1500 meters, Abby Klebe moved into second place all time with a PR of 4:25.91 and Lindsay MacLellan set a new PR of 4:35.33. Christina Yakaboski set a PR in the 800m with 2:13.48. THROWS

In the shot put, Avery Dowkus was Lehigh's top finisher with a throw of 11.89 m, good for 24th place. The Mountain Hawks will split next weekend's Virginia Challenge at the University of Virginia and the Coach Pollard Invitational hosted by Moravian University.

