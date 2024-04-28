Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra recalls 'dark times' when she moved from Bollywood to Hollywood, 'I was alone…'
Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself not only in the Indian film industry but also in Hollywood. The actress, who ventured into showbiz after winning the Miss World pageant in 2000, has worked in several popular Bollywood films, including Krrish, Don 2, Fashion, Barfi, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and much more. On the other hand, PeeCee has captivated her fans across the globe with her powerful performances in Quantico, Citadel, Love Again, Baywatch and more.
Priyanka Chopra shares how she restarted her career in Hollywood
Recently, the global superstar spoke with Cavanaugh James on his podcast, Read The Room. During the conversation, the actress spoke about the transition from Bollywood to Hollywood and the challenges she faced while changing her workplace. Despite her extensive filmography in Indian showbiz, Priyanka has faced several rejections in the West. In his words:
“It was like it was starting all over again. I started from the beginning. I was on the cover of a certain magazine six times in my country, but in the United States they didn't even want to meet me. It took me a long time, and I was like everything was fine! »
Recommended Read: Mrunal Thakur lost films as her parents disapproved of her doing intimate scenes, 'I would be scared…'
Priyanka Chopra Recalls How Hard She Worked and Didn't Let Rejections Affect Her
Despite the constant setbacks she encountered, PeeCee continued to move forward and viewed the rejections as humiliating experiences. Moreover, she kept her head down and did all the difficult efforts to reach the stage she is at now. Sharing how she promised not to be upset by the rejections, Priyanka added:
“It humbles you to be like this is where I am right now. I was like I'm not going to be upset about this, or I'm not going to say it's a closed door, I'm going to navigate to something else. I'll see where I can go and what else my next move can be. I put my head down and did the work. I didn't bring my pride of “I'm a leading lady and blah blah…” I didn't do that and that's what helped me get to the position I'm in Today.
Don't Miss: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Cultural Differences With Nick, Reveals The Hardest Thing They've Learned
Priyanka Chopra opens up about the 'dark period' of her life
Additionally, Priyanka mentioned that she was scared when she moved to Hollywood. She revealed that she had no friends in New York and said that everything was new to her. Priyanka called the early years of her stay in the West a “dark period of her life” and said:
“But when I moved countries again, it's an industry I don't know, people, I don't know, I didn't have friends calling me at 2 in the morning. Its very important. I was very alone and it was very scary. I was in New York, which is an intimidating city anyway. It was a dark time in my life.
Priyanka Chopra says she understood that sometimes people have to face difficult situations in their lives
In the same conversation, Priyanka also mentioned that she is a solution-oriented person and wants everything to be resolved. According to her, there comes a time in everyone's life when there are no solutions and we have to go through difficult situations. It's exactly what helped her ride the wave instead of fighting it, what led her to reach a cold place in her life where, good, bad or ugly, she doesn't let anything tear her apart like Before.
What do you think of Priyanka Chopra's revelations?
Also Read: Netizens Gush Over Ranbir Kapoor's Sizzling Look In Black 'Kurta', React To 'Kaun Buddha Bol Raha Tha?'
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/priyanka-chopra-recalls-dark-period-when-she-shifted-from-bollywood-to-hollywood-51646
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Priyanka Chopra recalls 'dark times' when she moved from Bollywood to Hollywood, 'I was alone…'
- Blinken says China helps fuel Russian threat in Ukraine | BBC News
- Rainbow Wahine faces Long Beach State in the Big West Water Polo finals
- Men's basketball adds frontcourt size through transfer portal
- Main events of the day: PM Modi's back-to-back rallies in Karnataka; IMD heatwave alert, IPL 2024 match and more
- Boris Johnson criticized for hiding during UK fuel crisis
- Britain considers sending troops to Gaza to distribute relief supplies | let's go
- A 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia – Firstpost
- AOC says Elon Musk put his “finger on the scale” in the Turkish presidential election and is “worried” it will set a precedent for the 2024 US elections.
- Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have shot down US Reaper drone
- China dominates Thomas & Uber Cup group opener
- Fans Say Selena Gomez Looks 'Stunning' in Leather Dress at Time100 Summit