A 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia – Firstpost





The epicenter of the earthquake was about 102 kilometers south of the Indonesian island of Java, according to the US Geological Survey.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday evening, the country's government announced.

There were no immediate reports on the extent of the damage. There was also no immediate warning of a tsunami.

Agence France-Presse quoted the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency as saying that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). The agency's correspondent said that residents of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, also felt the earthquake.

The earthquake lasted for about 10-15 seconds, according to what AFP quoted a Bandung resident as saying.

“I shouted at my wife and children to ask them to get out of the house. “Usually, earthquakes last about 5 seconds, and this earthquake lasted between 10 to 15 seconds,” Iman Krisnawan, a resident of Bandung, told AFP.

While BMKG reported a magnitude of 6.5, the US Geological Survey reported a magnitude of 6.1.

Indonesia is located in the so-called “Ring of Fire”. It is an arc that extends from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Ocean and includes Indonesia. This arc has intense seismic activity that makes countries located in the arc, such as Japan and Indonesia, very vulnerable to earthquakes.

In 2021, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed about 100 people in Indonesia. Thousands were also left homeless.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami on the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia, killed more than 2,200 people.

In 2004, a 9.1 magnitude earthquake struck the area. About 170,000 people were killed in Indonesia in the earthquake and tsunami that followed. The tsunami also devastated the greater South and Southeast Asia region.

