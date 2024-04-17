Iran-Israel conflict; Indonesia pushes for de-escalation





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Indonesian government will support efforts to defuse the conflict in the Middle East, which escalated after Iran's retaliation against Israel. On Tuesday evening, April 16, President Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, gave instructions to support de-escalation during a closed-door meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta. “The president discussed events in the Middle East, especially those related to Iran and Israel,” Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said after the meeting, as quoted by Between. According to Airlangga, Jokowi's administration views de-escalation as an important effort to maintain Indonesia's relations with a number of countries. Particularly, he said, with countries involved in disputes in the Middle East. On the same occasion, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said geopolitics was the main topic of discussion with Jokowi. Retno said the Indonesian government was concerned about developments in the Middle East. “We are convinced that escalation will not benefit anyone,” she said. Retno said Jokowi also asked his ministry to continue taking diplomatic measures following Iranian retaliation against Israel. Jokowi notably asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convince the parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid any escalation. Besides Airlangga and Retno, today's closed-door meeting at the palace was also attended by Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto and Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo. For the first time in history, Iran launched a direct strike against Israel. Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops fired more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel from Iranian territory, more than 1,770 kilometers from the Jewish state. The Iranian government stressed that its operation was a response to an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which killed two Iranian Revolutionary Guard generals and five military advisers. Iran declared the April 14, 2024 military strike over. However, they will hit back harder, and with more power, if Israel threatens to counterattack. SULTAN ABDURRAHMAN Editors Choice: Indonesia ranked third among 20 most competitive countries in Asia Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

