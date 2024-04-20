Connect with us

China hits back at Mike Johnson

China sharply reprimanded the United States, after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) called Chinese leader Xi Jinping, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Iran an “axis of evil.” .

The embattled speaker made the remark Wednesday while speaking to reporters about his decision to put $90 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region to a vote after previously ruling out any aid to Ukraine.

“The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly protests the wrong and serious remarks made by some people in the United States against the Chinese leader and has lodged stern representations with the American side,” the spokesperson said. word from the Chinese embassy, ​​Liu Pengyu. News week when contacted for comment.

Mike Johnson speaks at a press conference
Mike Johnson, during a press conference at the United States Capitol on April 16 in Washington, D.C. Johnson called China, Russia and Iran the “axis of evil” as he pushed for a new aid to Ukraine and…


Win McNamee/Getty Images

Johnson's decision has angered hardline Republicans who, as the speaker did previously, insist that any further aid to Ukraine, now short of air defense munitions due to missile strikes Russians, or linked to increased security on the US-Mexico border.

The speaker told reporters on Wednesday: “I believe that Xi [Jinping] and Vladimir Putin and Iran are truly an axis of evil. I think they are coordinating on this.”

He added that he believed Putin would “continue to march across Europe” and even “have a confrontation” with a NATO ally like Poland if allowed to do so.

Liu said News week this rhetoric like that of Johnson threatens the state of relations between the United States and China.

“We urge the United States to abandon its ideological prejudices and Cold War mentality, stop smearing Chinese leaders and the Chinese Communist Party, end irresponsible political manipulation, and take concrete steps to restore momentum stability in Sino-US relations, not the other way around,” Liu said.

Despite tensions on many fronts, from Taiwan to exports, Washington-Beijing relations have seen some stabilization in recent months, such as this week's talks between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, the first in almost 18 months.

Given the Republican Party's slim majority in the House (218 seats to 213), the fate of the bills and Johnson's presidency will likely now hinge on the support of his Democratic colleagues.

A mutiny is already looming, with two Republican members of Congress publicly calling for Johnson to step down. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a resolution last month to remove Johnson from the presidency, and Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie has expressed support.

Johnson told reporters that Congress could not “play politics” with aid funding, adding: “I'm willing to take some personal risk on this because we have to do the right thing and make history will judge us.”

“I could make a selfish decision and do something different, but I'm doing what I believe is the right thing here,” Johnson said. He called aid to Ukraine “critically important” and said he had confidence in the intelligence and information Congress received about the conflict.

The House is expected to vote on the aid bills Saturday. President Joe Biden said he would sign the bill if the lower house and Senate pass their respective versions.