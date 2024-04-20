China hits back at Mike Johnson





China sharply reprimanded the United States, after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) called Chinese leader Xi Jinping, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Iran an “axis of evil.” . The embattled speaker made the remark Wednesday while speaking to reporters about his decision to put $90 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region to a vote after previously ruling out any aid to Ukraine. “The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly protests the wrong and serious remarks made by some people in the United States against the Chinese leader and has lodged stern representations with the American side,” the spokesperson said. word from the Chinese embassy, ​​Liu Pengyu. News week when contacted for comment. Mike Johnson, during a press conference at the United States Capitol on April 16 in Washington, D.C. Johnson called China, Russia and Iran the “axis of evil” as he pushed for a new aid to Ukraine and…

Mike Johnson, during a press conference at the United States Capitol on April 16 in Washington, D.C. Johnson called China, Russia and Iran the “axis of evil” as he pushed for a new aid to Ukraine and Israel.

More

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Johnson's decision has angered hardline Republicans who, as the speaker did previously, insist that any further aid to Ukraine, now short of air defense munitions due to missile strikes Russians, or linked to increased security on the US-Mexico border. The speaker told reporters on Wednesday: “I believe that Xi [Jinping] and Vladimir Putin and Iran are truly an axis of evil. I think they are coordinating on this.” He added that he believed Putin would “continue to march across Europe” and even “have a confrontation” with a NATO ally like Poland if allowed to do so. Liu said News week this rhetoric like that of Johnson threatens the state of relations between the United States and China. “We urge the United States to abandon its ideological prejudices and Cold War mentality, stop smearing Chinese leaders and the Chinese Communist Party, end irresponsible political manipulation, and take concrete steps to restore momentum stability in Sino-US relations, not the other way around,” Liu said. Despite tensions on many fronts, from Taiwan to exports, Washington-Beijing relations have seen some stabilization in recent months, such as this week's talks between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, the first in almost 18 months. Given the Republican Party's slim majority in the House (218 seats to 213), the fate of the bills and Johnson's presidency will likely now hinge on the support of his Democratic colleagues. A mutiny is already looming, with two Republican members of Congress publicly calling for Johnson to step down. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a resolution last month to remove Johnson from the presidency, and Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie has expressed support. Johnson told reporters that Congress could not “play politics” with aid funding, adding: “I'm willing to take some personal risk on this because we have to do the right thing and make history will judge us.” “I could make a selfish decision and do something different, but I'm doing what I believe is the right thing here,” Johnson said. He called aid to Ukraine “critically important” and said he had confidence in the intelligence and information Congress received about the conflict. The House is expected to vote on the aid bills Saturday. President Joe Biden said he would sign the bill if the lower house and Senate pass their respective versions. Uncommon knowledge Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground. Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/china-hits-back-mike-johnson-1892038 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos