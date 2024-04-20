Imran Khan said he abandoned Bandra bungalow to live in an apartment: I only use 3 plates, I cut my hair | Bollywood





Recent reports suggest that actor Imran Khan is moving into filmmaker Karan Johar's apartment on rent with his girlfriend Lekha Washington. Imran laughed off the rumors in an interview with Film Companion, but also revealed why he moved out of his late grandfather Nasir Hussain's lavish bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. (Also Read: From Imran Khan to Katrina Kaif, why some Bollywood stars prefer to stay on rent rather than buying an apartment in Mumbai)

Imran Khan left his bungalow in Bandra to live in an apartment. What Imran said

Over the last five years, as soon as I separated, I moved into this space where I have lived for 5 years. I started by settling into what was an empty space. And I started bringing things into my space, based on my needs, Imran said. He said his needs included a television, a sofa and three plates. He said he used to vacuum his space and wash his own dishes.

It was about separating ourselves from these external traps. The things you are told you want and you start to believe them. And it was about knowing what I really get my happiness from. I have found it to be a much easier existence in recent years. I wanted my own space. I wanted to run and manage it myself. Again, it was because I could do all this without getting into the external traps?,” Imran added.

He said he cooked breakfast, but ate the other two meals at his mother's home. He added that he also cuts his hair. He called this borderline pathological behavior.

In Aamir Khan's footsteps?

In a 1994 interview, Imran's uncle and actor Aamir Khan also spoke about his abandonment of acting and the glamorous life in Mumbai. When asked what he would like to do, Aamir replied: Nothing. Go to Coonoor. Spend time with family. Starting a new life… It's a great place to live… We've been thinking about buying a house there for a while. Call it a dream.

Interestingly, Aamir's cousin and Imran's uncle Mansoor Khan actually did this. After achieving hits like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Mansoor finally moved to Coonoor and started his own organic farm there.

On the work front, Imran was last seen in Katti Batti (2015). Since then, he has been on hiatus and is now planning to make a comeback.

