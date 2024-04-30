Welsh zombie horror shooter tops international gaming charts





Sitting on top of globally established games such as FIFA 24, Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto, Sker Ritual was created by Penarth-based Wales Interactives and was inspired by the Welsh folk song 'Y Ferch or Sger'. It is the successor to the 2020 game Maid of Sker. The song tells the story of Elizabeth Williams, a young woman who is imprisoned by her father in Scar House, a real-life location near Porthcawl, to prevent her from marrying the man she loves. It is said that she died of a broken heart.

In addition to familiar locations and backstories, Welsh gamers will also hear snippets of Welsh dialogue and snippets of Welsh hymns used in the Sker game's soundtrack as you attempt to shoot down waves of relentless zombies. Must be tilted.

Wales Interactive is the Penarth-based company that operates Sker Ritual. A world-renowned, award-winning video game and interactive film publisher. To date, we have received funding from the Welsh Government and Creative Wales, an internal agency set up to support the growth of Creative Wales. Sector of Wales.

In total, Wales Interactives' portfolio of studios and titles has been nominated for more than 140 awards and won more than 60 awards, not only for its creative work, but also for its entrepreneurial spirit and constant innovation in its field.

Dr David Banner MBE, CEO and co-founder of Wales Interactive, said:

We are overwhelmed by the positive reception, support, and love that Sker Ritual has received around the world. And it’s great to see Creative Waless continuing to support Wales’ growing games industry and helping champion Welsh game developers like us.

Hannah Blythin, Welsh Minister for Creative Industries, said:

Congratulations to Wales Interactive on the success of Sker Rituals. It's no mean feat for an independent Welsh studio to go up against the likes of Call of Duty and FIFA 24, and shows what's possible with a little support and a huge amount of talent.

We are proud of the thriving games industry and growing game engine technology base here in Wales. I'm committed to providing game developers with the support they need to continue to grow and show what's possible in this fast-paced and exciting field. Stay tuned for more international success!

